‘Ahh’ - Newcastle United star makes Liverpool top-four admission

Callum Wilson reacted to Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City as the Reds continue to push for a top four finish.

Liverpool continue their push for a top four finish this Premier League season and it seems as though Newcastle United might be feeling the heat.

The Reds are piling the pressure on the Magpies and rivals Manchester United, who are both just one point ahead in third and fourth place respectively. The two teams hold a game in-hand, but one slip up from either side could cost them a Champions League spot, and Liverpool look ready to pounce on any mistakes.

Callum Wilson certainly sees Jurgen Klopp’s side as a threat. Newcastle are gunning for their first Champions League appearance in 20 years and the star striker is looking over his shoulder as the Reds continue their seven-match winning streak.

Curtis Jones starred as Liverpool beat Leicester City (Image: Getty Images)

In the latest episode of The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson spoke with Michail Antonio about the latest happenings in the Premier League, including Liverpool’s 3-0 win, which saw local lads Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold take the limelight with their goals.

“Ahh, Liverpool 2-0 up, I don’t want to hear that right now! Come on, I need them to lose!” Wilson said. “What’s Curtis Jones doing as well?! He doesn’t even score goals! He is scoring two. Curtis Jones, two out of everyone?!”

The 22-year-old midfielder is still trying to establish himself as a mainstay under Klopp and has made just 16 Premier League appearances this season. However, Jones has started the last nine games and has bagged three goals and an assist in that time.

His brace against Leicester was certainly a head-turner and helped bank an important three points for Liverpool in their top four chase. Liverpool have just two fixtures left to push for Champions League qualification and can finish the season with a maximum 71 points.