Liverpool FC transfer news: The Real Sociedad midfielder was a key target in the summer.

Martin Zubimendi has spoken out on his decision to reject Liverpool for the first time since the summer transfer saga.

The Reds had identified the Real Sociedad midfielder as their perfect midfield signing but the deal failed to materialise as the player rejected a move. However, his loyalty to the Spanish club he has been at since the age of 12 shined through during his decision-making process.

Zubimendi’s recent words to Marca highlight just how difficult it was always going to be to get his signature. The 25-year-old said: “Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there. A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.” When asked about whether anyone had pressured him to remain at Sociedad, he said: “No, no, my friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best. There is no pressure whatsoever.”

A bitter pill to swallow at the time, Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season regardless of any move for a midfielder. Ryan Gravenberch has filled in the role of a ‘number six’ for Arne Slot and has been hugely impressive thus far next to Alexis Mac Allister. Having conceded the lowest expected amount of goals and kept three clean sheets, they have been imperious. Zubimendi has experienced a contrasting beginning to the new campaign, losing two games, drawing one and winning one in the first four games.

Their other option for that position is Wataru Endo who was a key starter for Jurgen Klopp last season. However, he suffers from a tactical change under Slot where he needs his deep-lying midfielder to be technically strong and capable of receiving the ball under pressure and able to progress the ball - something which Gravenberch is very capable of.

While the move for Zubimendi failed in the summer, there is an inkling that it could happen in January or next summer. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano hinted at a potential move on his Debrief podcast, as he said: ‘The appreciation for Zubimendi [From Liverpool] is still there. Liverpool still believe Zubimendi is the perfect player for the tactical idea they have at the club.’ Therefore, we will have to wait and see if Gravenberch can help lead a title charge until then.