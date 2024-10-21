Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: The Liverpool manager has been praised for his ability to handle a growing club problem.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer has hailed Arne Slot for his ability to deal with one of Liverpool’s biggest ongoing issues following their win over Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is was another successful outing for the Reds, the performances of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk once again underlined their importance to the side - further emphasising the need for action when it comes to their current contract situation. The arrival of January will bring opportunities for clubs to discuss a pre-contract with the trio if Liverpool cannot agree deals and it’s a stage that is fast approaching. Yet, all three remain happy, focused, professional and in good form.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Rest is Football’, Shearer discussed Slot’s ability to deal with the trio’s contract situations by continuing to get the best out of them on the pitch. “He’s being asked about Mo Salah, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Virgil van Dijk in terms of their contract situation so for him to have done all of those things and be top of the league and playing like they are, going well in the Champions League - he’s had a magnificent start to his time at Liverpool.

“I agree, it’s not a healthy situation to be in but in fairness to those three, it’s not affected their performances at all and that has to be a credit to the manager to get them to perform despite all this chat around.”

Loading....

It is unclear what happens next as Real Madrid are one threat that could persuade Alexander-Arnold to leave behind his boyhood club. Whereas Van Dijk (33) and Salah (31) have the chance to make one more big career move before the twilight of their careers set in. Having been the cornerstones of Liverpool’s success in the past seven years, it makes sense that this story will continue to crop up week after week. But with Salah proving once again he is the king of big games, it seems crazy that they can ponder life without him.