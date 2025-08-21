Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid at St James' Park on August 09, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Alexander Isak transfer saga looks set to go to the wire with Newcastle trying to do Liverpool a favour.

It seemed inevitable for much of the transfer window that Alexander Isak would be a Liverpool player before it shut and it seems like Newcastle United are upping their efforts to make it happen.

After letting Callum Wilson leave at the end of his contract, the Toon were always going to need reinforcements before letting their talisman leave, however, they have been blocked or rejected at every turn, so far. Currently having to play previously Liverpool-linked Anthony Gordon as a makeshift striker, Eddie Howe is a frustrated figure in the St James’ Park dugout.

What is the latest as Newcastle try to replace Alexander Isak?

The latest Newcastle target might also be a difficult one for them to persuade to head north, even if Howe is going the extra yard to assess whether or not they are the right person for his club. Wolves have already lost Matheus Cunha this summer and it would appear that they are in no hurry to lose another of last season’s key figures. A new twist has seen Newcastle admit that Isak is available, at the right price, but as things stand, nothing has changed.

Alex Crook, Talksport’s senior football transfer journalist confirmed that: “Newcastle have run background checks on Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but it would take a mega offer to prise him away from Molineux. talkSPORT can reveal Toon boss Eddie Howe has spoken to at least one of the Norwegian’s former coaches to get a character reference on the 25-year-old.

“Newcastle still hope to sign two strikers but, as exclusively revealed by talkSPORT on Monday, Brentford are blocking (Yoane) Wissa’s exit, while talks with Porto for Samu (Aghehowa) have also broken down.”

Newcastle have been trying to help Liverpool sign Alexander Isak

This has been the crux of the problem surrounding the saga of the summer since day one. Even if Liverpool had bid £200m, Newcastle would probably have only signed off on it once they had replacements in the door. It is also a concept that Isak’s agents will have been made aware of by Howe and their executive team and yet they decided to down tools before pre-season training had even started.

Missing out on targets has been a vicious cycle in that with every club or striker that knocked the Geordies back, the price tag for the next target went up. Plus, clubs also know that they are looking to replace Isak. Ironically, Isak and his agents have actually made his move to Liverpool a harder one to complete. Had the Sweden international just gone about his business quietly and effectively, Newcastle would probably have found it a lot easier to get at least one striker in the door because all they would be doing is replacing Wilson.

Larsen isn’t quite the last name on Newcastle’s list, however, Wolves are already struggling and they won’t want to lose such an important player. That Howe has been doing some groundwork behind the scenes though suggests that the 25-year old’s name has been bumped up. At least it appears they are trying all they can to sign replacements for Isak, which will only help Liverpool in their pursuit.