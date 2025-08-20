Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Ipswich Town FC at St James' Park on April 26, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have responded to Alexander Isak's social media statement where he claimed the club had broken promises made to him

Newcastle United have responded to Alexander Isak’s bombshell statement on his future at St James’ Park - but in doing so have essentially admitted he is for sale this summer under the right circumstances.

Isak took to Instagram on Tuesday night and accused Newcastle of breaking promises made to him and claimed the club had known his position on leaving for a long time. He also claimed the Magpies had been misleading and insisted he could not continue at the club.

Liverpool are interested in Isak and have made an official bid for the player but saw it rejected by Newcastle and they have not returned to the table. The Magpies value Isak at around £150m, with the Reds’ offer said to be £110m.

They informed Newcastle last month of their admiration for Isak but were told he is not for sale. However, in their response to Isak, Newcastle have admitted that the striker could be sale this summer under the right circumstances.

Newcastle United issue response to Alexander Isak

A club statement released late on Tuesday night read: “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views. As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

“We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Newcastle United statement admits Alexander Isak could leave

While the Magpies’ statement is stern and refutes claims made by Isak, the club has admitted that there are “conditions” that would allow Isak to leave.

It marks a big change from some reports that claim Isak is simply not for sale. While Newcastle insist they do not see the “conditions of a sale” being met, it does leave the door open for Liverpool in the final days of the transfer window as the Magpies publicly admit there are circumstances that Isak could be for sale.

What are those circumstances? The first is that Liverpool will meet Newcastle’s £150m valuation and the second will be the Magpies can sign an adequate replacement. The St James’ Park club have missed out on a number of transfer targets this summer with the likes of Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko all wanted by the club. However, all three have gone to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively.

Newcastle’s statement can be compared to how Liverpool responded to Barcelona’s interest in Philippe Coutinho in the summer of 2017. The Reds released a statement insisting their “definitive stance” was that no offers would be considered for the forward and he would remain with the club once the summer window closed. That is exactly what happened with the player eventually getting his move to Barcelona in January.

However, the Magpies’ statement is weak in comparison and essentially admits Isak could still be for sale before the window shuts under the right conditions.

Yoane Wissa has been strongly linked but Brentford are standing firm while Jørgen Strand Larsen of Wolves has emerged as a target in recent days. Isak has insisted he will not play for Newcastle again and it now remains to be seen if the circumstances for a sale transpire before the September 1 deadline.