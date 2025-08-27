The Alexander Isak transfer saga makes everyone involved look bad | Getty Images

Liverpool are having to bide their time if they want to sign Alexander Isak, but Newcastle are trying to end the saga.

Liverpool now have less than a week if their interest in Alexander Isak is to turn into something more concrete with plenty of twists and turns expected as the clock ticks down.

Newcastle released a statement claiming that Isak is going nowhere which was as a result of the player suggesting that the club had broken promises in terms of a possible exit this summer. As things stand, the 25-year old is sitting at home waiting for his agent to tell him that a bid has been accepted and that he can make his way down to Merseyside. The crux of Newcastle’s statement was that conditions for a potential move just haven’t been met and, crucially, that they don’t think that they will be met either with their desire being a resolution to the standoff and for Isak to return to the squad. With injuries mounting up for Eddie Howe and no sign of another striker being signed, they could do with their star man swallowing his pride.

What Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United talks with Alexander Isak

The Magpies manager is up against it and speaking after the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool gave his side of the story as to why owner and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayya had jetted into Tyneside with reports suggesting that the big guns had been brought into speak to Isak and thrash out a solution. Asked whether Al-Rumayyan has held talks with Isak, Howe said: "I'm not aware of that but I've not been party to talks on this for a long time now. So, I've been preparing the team, giving all my energy to the players that want to play for Newcastle. I think that's where my energy is best. I'm not party to the talks that have been happening, so I've got no idea where that stands."

When pressed on whether the reason for chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan's presence on Monday was related to Isak, Howe said: "I don't know why he's here in a sense that that the main reason he's here is obviously to watch the team, support the team and show his presence, which is much appreciated from my perspective and much loved by everyone when he is here and connecting with the fans. But yes, you're right, he's the owner. He's the most important person in terms of directing which decisions we make. But as I said, I'm not party to any conversations that have happened today, so I've got no idea what direction that's in."

Howe added: "From our side, we want clarity, we want to move forward. We want the narrative to change because we're in the start of the season now, we're into the action and we've got to get results and we've got to try and focus on what we can control.”

Newcastle only have themselves to blame for Isak stand-off

For the “richest club in the world”, Newcastle haven’t half made a mess of their summer recruitment whether or not they planned to let Isak leave. They knew that Wilson was leaving so, at the very least, should have had a player capable of covering Isak or a striker that was flexible enough to play as a nine or out wide to give them more attacking options. Someone like Darwin Nunez would have been perfect. The big Uruguayan had a difficult time last season but he is the type of cult hero that usually thrives at St James’.

Joelinton being a great example of how a player can turn it around after being written off. A fundamental quality of hard work goes along way to winning over the Gallowgate faithful. Isak is far from blameless, but Newcastle are firmly responsible for the mess that they find themselves in. If Isak had been genuinely injured they would be in exactly the same situation which makes the delay in replacing Wilson even more baffling. Despite the mess, the ball is firmly in Liverpool’s court.