'So far' - Fabrizio Romano on Newcastle United interest in Liverpool star Darwin Nunez
Liverpool are looking to add a new striker to their ranks before the start of the of the Premier League season.
Earlier this week it was revealed the Reds had approached Newcastle United to signal their willingness to do a deal for Alexander Isak, with the Anfield club ready to pay £120m for the Sweden international.
The Magpies have insisted he is not for sale, with Liverpool entering the race for Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankurt. Newcastle had also been interested and submitted a club record bid. They have now backed out of the race as the Reds look to advance with a deal.
A six-year contract is already said to have been agreed with the player with talks over a fee in excess of £72m reportedly being discussed. Newcastle will need to look at alternative targets and one player said to be on their radar is Darwin Nunez.
Newcastle United ‘have Nunez on radar’ as Fabrizio Romano gives update
Sport Bild in Germany have reported that Nunez and Victor Osimhen are both of interest to the St James’ Park outfit. The Magpies have been also been linked with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa but the Bees are reluctant to do a deal due to Bryan Mbeumo’s pending departure for Manchester United.
Asked if Newcastle were interested in Nunez, Fabrizio Romano said via Give Me Sport: “I’m not aware of concrete talks so far, but it’s still early for Newcastle as they just “lost” Ekitike.”
Liverpool are happy to sell Nunez this summer and have slapped a £65m price tag on his head. Serie A side Napoli had shown a strong interest but were not willing to meet Liverpool’s demands.
Clubs in Saudi Arabia are said to be ready to pay the £65m for the Uruguayan striker. Newcastle could yet turn to Nunez with Osimhen reportedly close to a move to Galatasaray, as the Magpies’ options run out.
Jamie Carragher predicted Darwin Nunez back in January
“But I wouldn’t imagine he will be at the club next season,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports in mid January after Nunez scored twice late on in a 2-0 win at Brentford. “I don’t know, I’m not privy to those conversations.”
“But he has got a brilliant record coming from the bench,” Carragher added. “I think since he joined the club, he has got more goals and assists than anyone in the Premier League from the bench, so maybe that is his role from now until the end of the season – which can help Liverpool get over the line.”
It certainly did help the Reds get over the line, as they went on to lift the Premier League title with Nunez picking up his winners’ medal. However, it appears his chances to win things with Liverpool will end this summer as the Reds look to bank a decent fee for the striker who has failed to live up to his price tag.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.