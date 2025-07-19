Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones of Liverpool look on from the side line during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to add a new striker to their ranks before the start of the of the Premier League season.

Earlier this week it was revealed the Reds had approached Newcastle United to signal their willingness to do a deal for Alexander Isak, with the Anfield club ready to pay £120m for the Sweden international.

The Magpies have insisted he is not for sale, with Liverpool entering the race for Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankurt. Newcastle had also been interested and submitted a club record bid. They have now backed out of the race as the Reds look to advance with a deal.

A six-year contract is already said to have been agreed with the player with talks over a fee in excess of £72m reportedly being discussed. Newcastle will need to look at alternative targets and one player said to be on their radar is Darwin Nunez.

Newcastle United ‘have Nunez on radar’ as Fabrizio Romano gives update

Sport Bild in Germany have reported that Nunez and Victor Osimhen are both of interest to the St James’ Park outfit. The Magpies have been also been linked with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa but the Bees are reluctant to do a deal due to Bryan Mbeumo’s pending departure for Manchester United.

Asked if Newcastle were interested in Nunez, Fabrizio Romano said via Give Me Sport: “I’m not aware of concrete talks so far, but it’s still early for Newcastle as they just “lost” Ekitike.”

Liverpool are happy to sell Nunez this summer and have slapped a £65m price tag on his head. Serie A side Napoli had shown a strong interest but were not willing to meet Liverpool’s demands.

Jamie Carragher predicted Darwin Nunez back in January

“But I wouldn’t imagine he will be at the club next season,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports in mid January after Nunez scored twice late on in a 2-0 win at Brentford. “I don’t know, I’m not privy to those conversations.”

“But he has got a brilliant record coming from the bench,” Carragher added. “I think since he joined the club, he has got more goals and assists than anyone in the Premier League from the bench, so maybe that is his role from now until the end of the season – which can help Liverpool get over the line.”

It certainly did help the Reds get over the line, as they went on to lift the Premier League title with Nunez picking up his winners’ medal. However, it appears his chances to win things with Liverpool will end this summer as the Reds look to bank a decent fee for the striker who has failed to live up to his price tag.