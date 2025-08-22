Don Hutchison slams Alexander Isak 'panic move' as he makes Liverpool bid claim

Alexander Isak wants to leave Newcastle United | Getty Images

Alexander Isak has been the talk of football as he looks to force a move to Liverpool, but has he gone too far?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been the talk of the summer, a debate that has seen every football fan have their say on what could yet be a record-breaking transfer for Liverpool if they go back in for Alexander Isak.

The fee paid for Florian Wirtz is already one that has raised eyebrows and raised the bar, but to push the summer spend to over £300m would send the Premier League into meltdown as supporters and managers like Unai Emery struggle to understand how such an outlay is possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After signing Hugo Ekitike, it looked like any move for Isak was off, until a £110m offer was made and subsequently rejected by Newcastle. Since then, it has been ‘he said, she said’ up in the north east with former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison far from impressed with the saga, scandal and drama coming out from the team he supported as a youngster.

Don Hutchison hammers Alexander Isak amid Liverpool move stand-off

Writing on X in response to Isak’s statement, Hutchison reckons that the player isn’t doing himself any favours: “He should sack his agent who has handled this whole episode appallingly. That statement tonight was one last panic move, at trying to leave.”

With Newcastle replying almost immediately, the former Everton skipper backed the club, with one key point being raised: “Not strong enough in my opinion. Reading between the lines, it suggests the buying club have not met Newcastle asking price. Another bid might change that though. Over to Liverpool if they bid higher they could still get him. If they don’t bid higher it’s over………”

Hutchison makes more than a fair point, Newcastle have named their price and it has yet to be met, why should they bend over backwards to sell their star man? Liverpool had their price for Luis Diaz and for Darwin Nunez and refused to budge until they were met, despite neither of them being anywhere near as important to them as Isak is to Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was £110m a fair offer for Isak from Liverpool?

Newcastle named a £150m price tag for Isak which is their right, a player who has scored goals consistently at a high level and with his skillset demands a high transfer fee and he would be nearly impossible to replace. Liverpool might not want to go that high, but recent evidence and transfer fees in the Premier League suggest that they might have to.

A point raised by Hutchison when questioning the £110m offered by Liverpool: “Let me ask you a question then. Do you think A Isak is valued at about the same as D Rice, M Caicedo, E Fernandez????? Of course not. They are midfielders and Isak is a CF at 20-odd goals a season. So obviously, he is worth more.”

There might not be a lot of time left in this summer’s transfer window, but Liverpool, and Richard Hughes in particular have played a blinder. They knew £110m wasn’t going to be enough, but it was enough to rattle a cage or two.