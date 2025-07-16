Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool want to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer

The Sweden international has long been described as a dream target for the Merseyside outfit. The forward joined the Magpies in 2022 and has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football in that time.

A deal will not come cheap with Newcastle said to value Isak at £150m but according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool are open to doing business at £120m. Isak has three years left on his contract with the Magpies and the north east club, as things stand, are under no pressure to sell. They have qualified for the Champions League and want the forward to sign a new deal.

Alexander Isak now odds-on to join Liverpool

Following the transfer developments, Isak is now odds-on with BetMGM to join the Reds after a splurge of money on Tuesday.

The bookmaker said: “The Newcastle striker was 3/1 to join the Premier League champions last week, but with Liverpool rumoured to be firming up their interest in the Swede, he’s now odds-on at 4/5 to move to Anfield.

“A stay at Newcastle looked likely at 2/9, but in line with the move on Liverpool, he’s now also priced at 4/5 for a St James’ Park stay.”

Brand director at BetMGM, Dan Towse, added: “This one has a bit of a saga feel to it and as things stand, we can’t split which club Alexander Isak will be playing his football for next season.

“The momentum is very much with Liverpool, who have been smashed in the betting on Tuesday and are now odds-on at 4/5 to make another high-profile addition.

“He’s the same price to stay at Newcastle but the big drift must be a worry for the Geordie fans.”

What Arne Slot thinks of Alexander Isak

Speaking ahead of a 2-0 win over Newcastle in late February, Reds boss Arne Slot said of Isak: "It’s an understatement to say that he’s in fine form. I think he’s in excellent form. It’s the team performance which will help us control him.

"The more ball possession we have, the easier it is to control him. Although he’s definitely a threat on the counter-attack as well. The good thing for us is that we’ve got two centre-backs that are probably one of the best players that are able to play against him. We have two very, very good centre-backs and that’s definitely what you need if you face a striker with the quality of Alexander Isak."

Isak ended up missing that game but played a key role in the Carabao Cup final. Slot said ahead of that game: "In the last game Isak wasn’t involved, in the first game he was involved. He is such an important player for them, he’s an unbelievable threat and has the speed that.”

Liverpool - 4/5

Newcastle - 4/5

Arsenal - 25/1

Barcelona - 33/1

Real Madrid - 33/1

Any Saudi Pro League club - 50/1

Chelsea - 50/1

Man City - 50/1

Man Utd - 50/1

PSG - 50/1