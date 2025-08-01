Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is currently training in Spain amid Liverpool’s transfer interest.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are unwilling to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool unless they can sign two new strikers, it has been suggested.

The Reds are keen on signing Isak, despite already bringing in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £79 million. It has been reported that the Sweden international’s dream is to complete a move to Anfield - and his actions over the past week point towards that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak latest

Isak did not travel with Newcastle for their pre-season tour of Asia. The club said that he had a minor thigh injury, although it has been suggested his scan came back clear. In addition, the 25-year-old is not undergoing his recovery on Tyneside. Instead, he has jetted to northern Spain to have treatment at his former club Real Sociedad’s training ground.

Newcastle have understandably been desperate to keep Isak, who scored 27 times last season. He inspired the Magpies to their first major trophy in 70 years when they won the Carabao Cup at Wembley - with Isak scoring the decisive goal in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in the final - while Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League.

But the former Borussia Dortmund marksman is said to have been left irked he was not offered a new contract at St James’ Park and that he has demanded £300,000 per week to commit his future.

Newcastle will seek close to £150 million for Isak and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will pay as much. If not, he will remain at the Magpies. A Premier League recruitment insider told The i Paper: “This sort of thing happens all the time. It is more pronounced here because it is playing out in public but nothing is irreparable and no footballer will refuse to play for his club after 1 September. I think Newcastle have that in their mind here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle plans

Newcastle were already hoping to sign another centre-forward to provide cover and competition for Isak - but will want a replacement through the door before potentially sanctioning a sale. Their pursuit of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro failed to bear fruit, while they failed with bids for Ekitike before he moved to Liverpool.

Howe’s side have been keen on Yoane Wissa but Brentford are digging their heels in. The Magpies also have their eye on Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Leipzig. However, The i Paper suggests that ‘there is pessimism internally about that move’ and there are ‘some reservations about the price tag’. Sesko would also require time to acclimatise to the Premier League.

Manchester United are also said to be keen on the Slovenia international and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Red Devils are lining up a bid. He posted on X: “Manchester United have informed RB Leipzig that they are prepared to send formal bid for Benjamin Šeško, if player accepts the destination.

“Newcastle also ready to bid since last week and to match Šeško’s financial request. Decision up to Šeško.”