Alexis Mac Allister’s father has already issued a strong hint over his son’s future amid an impending move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are closing in on the World Cup winner, expected to strike a deal within the next week, according to reports. The Reds were always going to improve their midfield this summer, and it seems they will start with Mac Allister, who has been excellent for Brighton and Argentina over recent times.

The 24-year-old is said to have a release clause worth between £45million and £55million, and Liverpool are looking to take full advantage.

Mac Allister scored 12 times across all competitions this season, and Liverpool are in need of a player who can create so much from midfield, be it through goals or assists. The Argentine will provide that if his form over recent seasons is anything to go by, but he may already have a vision beyond his time at Liverpool - presuming the transfer does go through.

According to his father, Carlos Mac Allister, Alexis is likely to return to Boca Juniors - the club he represented on loan during the 2019/20 season - at some point.

Mac Allister senior told Tiempo Sur in April: “I am sure that Alexis will return to Boca at some point. He has only recently started his career in Europe, but when he decides to return to Argentina, I am sure he will want to play for Boca. Although it won;t be for a while to finish by thanking them and showing the level that a club of that nature in Argentina can have.”

