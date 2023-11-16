The Liverpool shot-stopper has been in incredible form across his time in England and has been one of the standout performers in Europe.

Alisson Becker has developed into one of the world's leading goalkeepers across his time at Liverpool - and the statistics prove he's head and shoulders above anyone in the Premier League.

Arriving from Roma in 2018, he was brought in following Lorius Karius's awful display in the Champions League final in the hope of elevating them to the next level.

And after 244 appearances and after six trophies, he's certainly helped to do just that.

He stands out for his all-round ability and shot-stopping quality, but his one-on-one big save percentages are certainly extremely eye-catching. We saw that in action against Brentford as he managed two brilliant saves, with one coming when the game was tied at 0-0.

It was certainly evident during last season; while Liverpool struggled as a whole, he produced his best campaign as he was later awarded with the club's player of the season award ahead of Mohamed Salah - who managed 30 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

Looking back to his season in England, he has managed the best non-penalty big chance save rates in the league since 2018. The table of results showed big chances faced, saves from those chances and an overall save percentage - which Alisson led the way with at 56.4%, a figure that was 8% higher than second-placed Martin Dubravka.

He leads the way in most saves from big chances with 110, with Bernd Leno coming the closest with 96.

It actually means when a striker is faced with Alisson, the Brazilian keeper is the favourite in the situation - according to the figures. Plus, he's still only 31, which is young for a goalkeeper and there's a real hope he can continue to be this good for years to come.