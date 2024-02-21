Jordan Henderson's post-Liverpool experience has delivered plenty of talking points but very few positives to make note of so far. The former Reds captain made the decision to leave Anfield last summer after 12 years, to pursue a new chapter in his career out in Saudi Arabia.

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq signed the 33-year-old for £13 million, on a three-year deal said to be worth £350,000 per week. But his dream in the sun soon set when he pushed for a January exit to Ajax amid claims he was struggling to adapt to his new life in the Middle East.

While Henderson has not yet seen any of his wages since leaving the Saudi Pro League, he has still stressed he did not make the move for the money. After facing significant backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, Henderson suggested he was making the move in order to inspire change.

He told The Athletic: "By myself not going, we can all bury our heads in the sand and criticise different cultures and different countries from afar. But then nothing’s going to happen. Nothing’s going to change."

Henderson is now a full-time player at Ajax and recently captained the side during the absence of Steven Bergwijn. However, the Dutch powerhouses are going through a difficult season and face an uphill battle just to finish inside the European qualification spots.

Ajax are currently 26 points adrift of Eredivisie leaders PSV and are four games without a win in all competitions. Henderson has started all of these fixtures but his performances have not convinced club icon Rafael van der Vaart.

The former Ajax, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is frustrated with his former side as a whole but has hit out at their recent recruitment drive, including Liverpool's ex-captain.

"Ajax have brought in players with zero quality. The club will now have to see out the rest of the season," van der Vaart told Livescore. "They have brought in Jordan Henderson. All he does is to play a little pass out wide, or a little pass back, but nobody will be happy with that.

"You'll see on Thursday that they will get through their Europa Conference League tie against Bodø/Glimt with all the luck in the world."