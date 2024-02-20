Gareth Southgate may get another look at Marc Guehi as the Crystal Palace man climbs the England ranks.

Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from Manchester United in the race to sign defender Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender has been one of the most consistent defenders in the league across recent times and has developed into a fully-fledged England international and he could well seal a move away this summer. However, that will depend on a few factors for Liverpool, both internally and externally.

Firstly, as reported by the Telegraph, Man United's interest comes following their signing of Newcastle United's sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is reportedly a huge admirer of the 23-year-old. With that being an area of concern for United, more so than Liverpool, it's likely they will look to pursue a move this summer. His deal doesn't expire until 2026 so this summer will see his value at it's highest so Palace will be well placed to secure a fair fee for one of their most important players. The Reds have held an interest for some time, tracking his clear progress over the years from Chelsea prospect to Premier League and England centre-back.

Liverpool are likely to lose Joel Matip this summer when his deal expires but the emergence of Jarell Quansah has removed the immediate need to recruit, but the summer will give them a chance to re-assess their options. Plus, a new sporting director and new manager will want their say, be it Xabi Alonso or whoever comes in.