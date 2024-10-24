Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool achieved a club first with their 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday

Arne Slot believes it is ‘almost impossible’ to achieve something new at Liverpool - given the ‘many great teams’ that have played throughout the club’s history.

The Reds won 1-0 at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night to make it six away wins in a row to start the season. It is the first time ever a Liverpool team has managed such a feat, something Slot said his team should take pride in given that ‘great managers’ who have taken charge of the club in the past.

Darwin Nunez scored the vital goal as he pounced from close range to put Mohamed Salah’s header into the back of the net. Former Reds goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi made a string of fine saves to keep Leipzig in the contest while Caoimhin Kelleher was called upon later on to keep the visitors ahead as he made a couple of strong stops. The victory leaves the Reds with three wins from three in the Champions League, something only Premier League rivals Aston Villa have achieved so far. The Likes of Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal are unbeaten with seven points.

Asked about breaking another club record, Slot said: “Yeah, I think I said it before with the other – not that we had so many records but we did a few – records that I should, we should, be proud because so many great teams have worn this shirt, so many great managers have been at this club. So, if you can achieve something that hasn’t been achieved before it is almost impossible at a big club like this and to achieve it is always nice. But I said it also about the other records: records are nice but there is something else that is more nice than records and we both know what I mean I think – that’s trophies.”

Liverpool’s first away win of the campaign came in Slot’s first competitive game as they won 2-0 at newly-promoted Ipswich Town thanks to second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Salah. Their next victory on the road came at Old Trafford as Luis Diaz scored twice in the first 45 minutes before Salah added a third in the second half to clinch a 3-0 win over the Red Devils.

Slot’s men then came from 1-0 down against AC Milan as they got their Champions League campaign up and running with a victory. Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szobozslai all scored at the San Siro in a 3-1 triumph after former Chelsea man Christian Pulisic had put the home side ahead after three minutes. The Reds then clinched two more away wins in the Premier League as they edged past Wolves 2-1 and won 1-0 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Konate scored against Wolves while Salah scored the winning goal from the penalty spot. Jota fired home the only goal against the Eagles. Up next for the Reds is what will arguably be their toughest away game of the season as they travel to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in a fixture that could have a huge impact on the Premier League title race.