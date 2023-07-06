Register
By Georgia Goulding
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST

Liverpool and Kylian Mbappé was a pairing that Reds fans dreamed so hard of a couple of years ago, but deep down they knew it never stood a chance of coming to fruition. And they were right, it didn’t. But just to get hearts racing again, a fresh report has emerged, linking the two together once again.

Mbappé is back on the radar for Jurgen Klopp and according to a massive new update, Liverpool have gone full steam ahead and submitted a bid for the Frenchman’s services, reportedly worth €200 million (£172m). That information comes from journalist Edu Aguirre, who has dropped what could be a gargantuan statement move from the Merseyside outfit.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates for PSGKylian Mbappe celebrates for PSG
Kylian Mbappe celebrates for PSG
“What has occurred, in the last few hours, in the offices of PSG is that an offer from Liverpool has arrived. Liverpool have entered the scene, Liverpool have made a €200m offer for Mbappé,” he said (via Sport Witness).

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has put the clinical striker up for sale and now, the Reds are pushing their way to his signature. Mbappé’s future has once again been flung into the spotlight after several months of previous speculation, but where will he end up, and will it be this summer?

The 24-year-old has been one of, if not the most sought-after player in the world during recent years. He rose onto the highest pedestal at such a young age and has stayed there ever since, clocking up a magnificent 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 appearances for PSG. He has scored a minimum of 30 goals in the last five seasons, reaching 40 on two occasions.

These sensational performances have naturally made him the joint-highest valued player in the world, according to Transfermarkt. Both Mbappé and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland are worth a reported €180 million (£155m) and the PSG icon is definitely worth it, based on the report that Liverpool have offered in excess of this amount.

Related topics:Kylian MbappéJurgen KloppPSG