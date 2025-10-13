Second Liverpool star has suffered hamstring injury as he's now doubt for Man Utd clash | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could be without up to four players against Manchester United this weekend as they prepare for return to Premier League action

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend as Manchester United make the trip to Anfield.

The Reds have not been at home for three-straight games as they lost all those matches on the road. A return to home soil will be welcome as they aim to get back to winning ways against their fierce rivals.

They are likely going to be without Alisson Becker for the game, however, after the Brazilian injured his hamstring in a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League. The Reds number one has not travelled to be part of the Brazil squad on international duty.

That followed a cruel ACL injury for summer signing Giovanni Leoni, as the Italian centre-back was injured late on in the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton. Ibrahima Konate has also returned early from international duty with France after picking up an injury against Chelsea.

More details emerge on Wataru Endo injury

Last week it was confirmed that midfielder Wataru Endo has withdrawn from international duty with Japan due to an unspecified injury. A statement from Liverpool last week read: “However, the Japan FA announced on Monday that Endo will not be involved, citing an injury.

“Endo was a late substitute for the Reds on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at Chelsea in the Premier League.”

At the time, the injury was unspecified - now more light has been shed on the issue. A report relayed by Anfield Watch has claimed that Endo has injured the hamstring in his right leg, with the combative midfielder sustaining the issue as he came off the bench in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

A hamstring injury is normally at least a few weeks in the best case scenario, which makes Endo a major doubt for this weekend’s visit of United.

Liverpool likely to start with Joe Gomez at centre-back

With Konate a doubt and Leoni out, Liverpool’s only chief centre-back option is Joe Gomez. Endo can play in the position but with the Japan international also sidelined, it is likely Gomez will slot in alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool captain has completed his international commitments after scoring in the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Finland on Sunday night. Endo’s potential absence means that Ryan Gravenberch is unlikely to be used at centre-back alongside Van Dijk.

Gomez and Van Dijk have played alongside each other on several occasions and formed an incredibly-solid partnership during the 2019-20 title winning season. The Reds have struggled somewhat defensively this campaign.

They have not kept a clean sheet for six games with their last shutout coming in mid-September against Burnley. They also kept a clean sheet against Arsenal in late August but have not managed that feat in any other game.