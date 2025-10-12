Liverpool and Man United are both interested in signing Matheus Cunha | Getty Images

Liverpool will face Man United in their first match back from the international break

Liverpool have built themselves a hill to climb if they want to get their Premier League title defence back on track. Their next challenge after the international break will be rivals Manchester United, who are on a mission of their own to ascend up the table.

Arne Slot’s side have relinquished their spot at the top of the table to Arsenal and now trail behind by a point. Their consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea saw their own late comeback tactics turned against them, with both clubs earning stoppage time wins.

Liverpool entered the international break with three straight losses in all competitions. Along with their Premier League frustrations, the Reds were also beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The disappointing run has unsettled fans who were already concerned with Liverpool’s performances so far this season. The team must now rally for an important three points against United, but task at hand is not set to be an easy one for Slot and co.

Ruben Amorim could add to Liverpool frustrations

A win for Liverpool when domestic football returns will keep the pressure on Arsenal. Despite the Reds throwing away a previous five-point lead, the margins at the top of the Premier League table remain slight.

However, Liverpool will have their work cut out for them when they face United next weekend. One simple thing that could work in Ruben Amorim’s favour is his go-to playing tactics, which could be enough to stump Slot and his players.

The Man United manager sets up his team in the same formation as Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace — a system that has proven to be effective against the Reds. Since January, Slot has had no answer for the formation.

Liverpool were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against United back in January with the 3-4-2-1 formation in play. Despite coming from behind to go 2-1 up, Amorim’s side snatched a late equaliser through Amad Diallo.

Since Slot’s arrival at Anfield, Liverpool have won just one of their four meetings with Crystal Palace. After failing to beat the Eagles in the Community Shield and being outplayed in their latest meeting, Glasner’s side have become a thorn in the side of the Reds.

The 3-4-2-1 formation used on both occasions by Palace is the same set-up Amorim has opted for since his arrival at Old Trafford. Slot knows how Amorim will set up as the United boss is famously stubborn over his formation but the Reds boss has struggled to find a way around it.

Liverpool team concerns raised ahead of Man United

Liverpool have a lot riding on their next match. Given the competitiveness in the Premier League this season, any slip up is significant and could impact their chances of defending their title.

Despite spending a record-breaking amount on new signings over the summer, the champions have struggled to hit the higher gears with their performances so far. While Hugo Ekitike has impressed, the likes of Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz have faced criticism.

The latter in particular has been slammed by frustrated fans and even Jamie Carragher has called for the midfielder to be dropped and reintroduced after Slot figures out his most effective system and tactics.

“Right now, the balance of the team is not right, and the obvious one that stands out is Florian Wirtz, who is just not at the races at all. He's a young boy, coming to a new league, and has plenty of time to go,” Carragher told CBS Sports recently.

“But right now, he needs to come out of the team, Liverpool go back to what they were last season, and try to build some confidence and some stability. Right now it looks like a mess.”