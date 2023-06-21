The defender spoke highly of Trent Alexander-Arnold and backed him to become even better.

Andy Robertson has claimed that it is ‘scary’ knowing that erstwhile right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will only improve in his new role with Liverpool and England.

The 24-year-old has earned rave reviews since Reds boss Jurgen Klopp tweaked his system to accommodate a more inverted full-back position and it was part of the reason why his side won seven of their last nine Premier League games at the back-end of last season. That form translated to international level last week, when he started back-to-back games in central midfield, scoring once and assisting twice in England’s two European Championship qualifiers.

Robertson has formed a lethal full-back pairing with Alexander-Arnold over the past five years - one of the best in world football. They’ve also helped change the way the position is played and have been a driving force in the club’s successes in recent times. However, the new position for Alexander-Arnold is threatening to take that one step further for Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports , Robertson commented on his teammate’s recent form and believes he can continue to improve due to his vast technical ability: “Trent is Trent. He adapts to anything you ask of him. When you’re technically gifted, you’ve got that much ability and talent then you can play any position and make the most of it.

“More importantly he’s got that aggression and that will to succeed, and I think you’ve seen that. The scary thing is that he’ll only improve in that position.”

The initial nine-game spell at the end of last season was a snapshot of how that system could work across the whole of next season; the idea was initially formed during a small break in the season in late-March and early-April and now Liverpool have a full pre-season to work on it, as well as accomodate new players.

