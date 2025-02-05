EFL makes official announcement ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash vs Tottenham

Liverpool will fight for their place in the Carabao Cup final this Thursday.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur this week to determine who will progress to the final of the Carabao Cup. The Reds will be looking to defend their title, having beaten Chelsea last year to win their final trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

It’s all to play for on Thursday, as Liverpool have a slim 1-0 deficit to make up at Anfield. Spurs will make the trip to Merseyside for the 8pm clash and will be hoping to topple the reigning champions and book their ticket to the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas Bergvall scored the only goal of the match but Liverpool were adamant the midfielder should have been sent off following a foul on Kostas Tsimikas after already being booked.

The officiating team set to take charge of Thursday’s game has been locked in, so let’s take a look at who it is as Liverpool push for their place in the final.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Tottenham?

The EFL has confirmed that Craig Pawson will take charge of Liverpool’s semi-final second leg against Tottenham this week. Pawson will be supported by assistants Simon Bennett and Daniel Robathan, alongside fourth official Darren Bond. Michael Salisbury and James Mainwaring will be on VAR duty.

Pawson’s last match in charge was during Bournemouth’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The 45-year-old dished out five yellow cards during the clash, continuing a recent pattern of showing three of more cards during his last six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this time, Pawson has shown 30 cards, including a red, and has awarded two penalties. The sending off came during Tottenham’s away defeat against Nottingham Forest. Djed Spence was given his marching orders in stoppage time after picking up a second yellow.

Pawson has refereed a Liverpool match on 39 occasions throughout his career. His last game in charge was last season in their 3-1 win against Fulham.

Tottenham form ahead of Liverpool clash

Tottenham have hit some form ahead of their visit to Anfield this week. Ange Postecoglou’s side will enter the fixture with two strong results under their belt, most recently their 2-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League.

However, Spurs’ general run of form has been far from ideal this season. They currently sit down in 14th in the league table, with just 27 points on the board, one more than Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs have dropped points in a number of surprise scenarios this season. Along with a 2-2 draw to Wolves, they’ve lost to Leicester City, Everton and Ipswich Town. However, they have enjoyed some statement performances, including a 4-0 and 2-1 over Manchester City in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will enter the clash following their 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the weekend. The victory keeps the Reds six points clear of closest Premier League rivals Arsenal, with a game in-hand still to play against Everton in the rescheduled Merseyside Derby.