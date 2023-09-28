The Liverpool youngster impressed once again during the EFL Cup victory over Leicester City.

Jarrell Quansah has given Jurgen Klopp a huge boost after two starring apperances against Wolves and Leicester City.

Coming into the season, Liverpool were linked with a defensive signing but they prioritised their midfield recruitment over anything else as they were clearly prepared to wait for the right deal to emerge.

Plus, they also had an eye on the development of the 21-year-old, who has been at the club since the age of five and has represented England at every junior international level from U15 to U20 and he’s proven he can be trusted to perform at this level.

“I’m glad that I’ve had it and taken it so far, but it’s about kicking on and improving.” Quansah told Liverpool’s official website. “I’ve got so much to improve still; times in the game there I’ve given the ball away. I’m a perfectionist so I’m always working on the pitch to get better and better.”

He can certainly be proud of his efforts so far and especially against Leicester in the EFL Cup as he managed the most passes on the pitch (82) recorded a superb assist, as well as three interceptions and four recoveries, too.

Facing off against the likes of Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheancho, Patson Daka and a talented Jason McAteer is no mean feat for the youngster who, prior to this season, had just 16 apperances for Bristol Rovers last year on loan.

Three of the four players he faced had strong Premier League experience and he came through the 90 minutes with relative ease and the biggest compliment that can be paid to him is that he looks comfortable at this level.

Physically, he stands tall at six foot two and he’s shown to be an aggressive defender who is also positionally aware; all of the ingredients seem to be there.

With what looks like a long season ahead for Klopp’s side in terms of competing for silverware once agian, there will certainly be opportunities for Quansah given Ibrahim Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all prone to niggling injuries that see them often see them unavailable.

Given his vast potential, and the fact that Matip is likely to leave when his deal is up at the end of the season, he could be the preferred choice in cup games and as the rotation option.

Perhaps they had a confidence in his ability, but maybe none thought he could make this level of impact at this level so early on in his career.