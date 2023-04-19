Register
‘Approved and prepared’ - Liverpool edge closer towards £57m-rated transfer target with major contract update

Liverpool’s board has approved a contract for one of the club’s main summer transfer targets.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

There has been a major development in Liverpool’s pursuit of summer transfer target Mason Mount from Chelsea.

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit’s board have ‘prepared and approved’ a contract for the midfielder, who is regarded as their priority signing when the Premier League season ends.

However, Chelsea are naturally eager to keep Mount at Stamford Bridge and will reportedly offer him a new deal with them after previous talks broke down.

Will Mason Mount sign for Liverpool?

While Mount’s wishes are to stay with his boyhood club, the opportunity to play under Klopp is said to have piqued his interest.

The Cobham Academy product has risen through the ranks over the years to earn himself a spot as a first team regular. Mount has made a total of 195 appearances for Chelsea and has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in that time.

While he is certainly a valued member of the team, if terms aren’t agreed between him and the club, he could be moving on in the summer before his contract expires in 2024.

No official price tag for Mount has been confirmed, but Transfermarkt has valued him at €65 million (£57m).

Liverpool have been monitoring the England international for some time now and it’s no secret that the Reds are working hard to try and get a deal over the line.

The midfield has been an area of concern for Liverpool for some time now and after a disappointing season all-round, fans will be hoping for a positive transfer window to gear them up for a more promising 2023/24 campaign.

Chelsea are in a similar position, having been knocked out of the Champions League and feeling the pressure to secure European football next season. They are currently 11th in the Premier League table, 17 points adrift of the top four.

Liverpool midfield targets

Alongside their pursuit of Mount, Liverpool have been scanning the market for other midfield options.

Klopp’s initial target was Jude Bellingham, but due to his asking price being in excess of £130 million, interest has faded and the Reds are looking elsewhere.

One potential option is Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, who would reportedly cost a fraction of Bellingham’s fee.

The Dutch midfielder signed for the Bundesliga outfit last summer from Ajax but could already be seeking a move away. According to reports, Gravenberch has already voiced that he is open to a move to Anfield, and Liverpool have also been in touch with his representatives.

