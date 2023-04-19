Steven Gerrard has been shortlisted for a new managerial role as Premier League return talks continue.

Steven Gerrard could be lining up his return to the dugout after being heavily linked with two new managerial roles.

The Liverpool legend has been looking for work since he parted ways with Aston Villa back in October and his name has come up in several conversations.

In a surprise revelation, Gerrard has been named as the favourite to replace Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest, as the Reds find themselves battling against relegation.

The 42-year-old has also reportedly received interest from Olympiacos, who are looking replace former head coach Michel. The Spaniard resigned earlier this month after he allegedly lost the confidence of the club’s board amid the pressure of fighting for the Super League title.

Steven Gerrard linked to new manager position

According to Greek outlet Sport-Fm, Gerrard has been named on the shortlist for the Olympiacos job, alongside the likes of former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, and Inter Milan icon Esteban Cambiasso.

Gennaro Gattuso is another name in the mix and the Italian has reportedly already been contacted by the Greek giants. However, should he turn the position down, Gerrard would be firmly in the running for the position.

Although, whether the former midfielder would take the Olympiacos opportunity remains to be seen. He could well favour a return to the Premier League to redeem his form after a disappointing end to his tenure at Villa.

Gerrard was sacked by the Villans following a poor run of form and replaced by Unai Emery. Under the ex-Arsenal manager, Villa are currently challenging for European football and are just six points off the top four.

Meanwhile, at the bottom end of the table, Nottingham Forest are throwing everything at their fight to avoid to drop into the Championship. With a heavy question mark hanging over Cooper’s future, bookmakers have named Gerrard as the favourite to succeed him at the hilt.

Patrick Vieira and Ralph Hassenhuttl have also been named as potential candidates to take the role at the East Midlands club.