Liverpool need just one point against Tottenham Hotspur to win the Premier League title.

Arne Slot has reaffirmed his belief that Liverpool’s title triumph will not be in a weak Premier League season.

The Reds are 12 points clear at the summit and need just a point against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday to secure their 20th English championship. Manchester City have won the past four titles but have jettisoned and face a battle for Champions League qualification. Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to finish as runners-up for a third successive campaign.

As a result, there have been detractors who have tried to disparage the strength of the top flight. But Slot points to the fact that it’s become harder to earn victories by significant margins this season - and that points to the league being stronger.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-Tottenham press conference, Slot said: "Everybody can have their opinion. In the parts of the world we live in, when you have your opinion, you can share it with everyone. That's a very positive thing to have.

"I've only been here for a year. I think it's never been as exciting for top-four, top-five finish. In all the years before, it was quite clear which clubs will get the first three or four positions. In my opinion, it's a really difficult league. Because from what I've experienced, there's never been an easy game.

"We are not the only team in this league who find it difficult to win a game by three or four goals. That was maybe easier three or four years ago. Either the teams are not so good anymore - the Liverpools, the Manchester Citys and the Arsenals - or we are still very good but the other teams have the funds to spend as much or, in some situations, even more."

Man City boss Pep Guardiola insisted the level of the Premier League is ‘outstanding’ after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa earlier this week. Guardiola said via the Mirror: “The team (City) fought a lot, the performance was really good. It is a fantastic team. The season has been bad. It doesn’t matter about the final or if we finish in the Champions League.

“What makes you feel good is the Premier League. It happened, and sometimes you have bad seasons. Liverpool will be champions and the level of teams is outstanding.”

Tottenham tactics

Supporters will head to Anfield in buoyant spirits knowing the league can be secured. Liverpool face a Tottenham side who languish 16th in the table and have lost 18 times in the top flight this term.

What’s more, the Reds have already earned a 6-3 win over Spurs in the reverse fixture and a 4-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. As they prepare to meet for a fourth time, Slot was asked if Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou could deploy a surprise tactic. The Liverpool chief admitted he will be ‘weird’ if that is the case.

The Dutchman added: You can always be surprised by the game plan of a manager. At the end of the season, every team has played a lot of games and it will be weird to change the way they play completely. During the season, it can happen more. Tottenham know how we play and we know how they play. But you can always adjust some details. But the big picture is clear for Ange Postecoglou and me on what to expect."