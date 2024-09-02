Arne Slot, manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images). | Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The new Liverpool boss gave an incredible interview post-match.

Arne Slot’s ability to get Liverpool playing successfully in his style after just a few games is incredibly impressive - but the way he’s handled the media has been equally remarkable.

Not only has he managed to imprint his ideas onto a squad that is very much still set in the ways of Jurgen Klopp, he has spoken so well and efficiently when given the opportunity. Sky Sports invited him to come and speak following the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, a game in which the Reds were the far better side, and he delivered a stunning breakdown of their plan and explained United’s issues under Erik ten Hag in simple terms. And when compared to Ten Hag’s awkward and desperate encounter with a journalist questioning his tactics in his post-match presser, it certainly shows the difference between the two managers at this moment in time.

They pressed and hunted in packs when the time was right, they were ruthless, balanced and ultimately, looked like a real team. But they thrived on the shortcomings that are obvious in the United set-up - and they pounced expertly to dominate on Sunday afternoon. And after watching his team enjoy a successful afternoon, he then dropped some insightful and brilliant analysis of United.

“Last season they were man-marking on the midfield and they had a press with the seven and 11 - so a striker and one of the wingers. This season they are more with a nine and 10 press, so they are now more of a 4-4-2 so that’s different. I see them working harder if the ball is being played through them, so they run more. That’s what I saw in the first games from them.”

Roy Keane then asked about the high pressing and his confidence in that plan. “Their full-backs are typically very high and then Casemiro comes in between, so if you can keep Mo Salah and Luis Diaz high then you’re constantly in a one v one situation. And then you need midfielders who can run; and we had three of them today that kept on running. They were aggressive and one of the main reasons why we won today.”

Slot then hailed the energy and work rate of their attackers, both of whom were excellent in the attacking phases but were also key in reducing the risk of their system and the work load of the Liverpool defenders. “It’s only a gamble [keeping Salah and Diaz high] if they play through or over us and if they stay where they are. But if they sprint back then it isn’t a gamble. I think today we saw a lot of moments when the forwards tracked back so aggressively and that’s what we need to win these games.”

Thriving thus far, Slot has become the first manager to win each of his first three Premier League games without conceding a single goal since Sven-Göran Eriksson in 2007 and the international break has come at an inopportune time as the squad is currently firing on all cylinders and fans can’t wait for their return in less than two weeks time.