Frank Lampard has explained how Liverpool play without a natural deep-lying midfielder following their win over Manchester United.

A sweeping victory at Old Trafford ensured that they continued their 100% win rate at the start of the new campaign and headed into the international break joint-top of the league with Manchester City. Arne Slot also enjoyed his best win in what is still the early days of his era at the club - and he earned considerable praise from the former Chelsea, Derby County and Everton manager for his tactics.

Ryan Gravenberch, once again, began in the ‘number six’ role after impressing against Ipswich Town and Brentford. Liverpool had chased Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the transfer window for that role but had to adapt following their failure to sign him. As a result, Wataru Endo, who played there for Jurgen Klopp has been demoted while the young Dutchman has stepped up in what is a tweaked midfield system under Slot.

Lampard, speaking on Match of the Day 2, revealed how Slot’s tactics help Liverpool to play without a ‘number six’ and how Alexis Mac Allister features into that. “The balance in Liverpool’s midfield was completely different [compared to Man United] and they’ve talked about buying a top-class number six but the way they played today, they don’t necessarily need one because of their setup.” He began.

“You have Gravenberch and Mac Allister next to each other as two six’s, while Szoboszlai took up this position further up. But they seemed more balanced than they have been recently. They rotate off each other, they have a good understanding of each other - if United were to turn the ball over at any point, there would be two midfielders backing up the play. It’s very smart from the manager, he’s come into a machine of a team and it’s a small change that’s led to what we saw today.

“They found a really good way of playing through United without losing balance in the team. You need good players and players with intelligence - and be able to react to a game. When you are saying you can be flexible within a certain structure your understanding is that if Mac Allister sees a moment to release himself then it’s up to the other midfielders to balance that.”

Both midfielders behind Dominik Szoboszlai - who was more impressive than in either of his previous two outings - enjoyed a strong showings. Gravenberch, 22, managed four interceptions, two tackles and won six of his nine ground duels, all while managing 84% pass accuracy. He managed less touches than in both of their opening two games but he continued to affect the game, pressing at the right time and rotating with his midfield partner.

While Mac Allister, 25, produced a very similar display. The Argentinian had a few more touches (65) a close pass accuracy (86%) and was similar defensively. He managed six tackles, three clearances but won six of his 14 ground duels and is typically allowed more freedom in his position, as we saw in his pressing of Kobbie Mainoo for Liverpool’s third goal.

While Liverpool may still move for a number six in the future, they are currently enjoying a system that is working - and working well. Gravenberch will only get better with more minutes and Mac Allister has proven to be one of the league’s best in that supporting role and it absolutely blew away Man United and sent a message to the rest of the league.