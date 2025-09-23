Arne Slot gives an insight into his Liverpool plans for the Carabao Cup clash against Southampton at Anfield.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Liverpool will make a number of changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Southampton.

The Reds turn their attention to the competition they have won a record 10 times. Although defending the Premier League title and trying to claim a seventh Champions League trophy are the priorities, a run in the domestic tournament is also coveted.

Last season, Liverpool reached the final but suffered a 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United. Slot switched his line-up in the earlier rounds en route to Wembley and plans to do so again this campaign.

Summer signings Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni are poised to make their respective debuts against Southampton at Anfield. Slot also confirmed that Wataru Endo is set for a maiden start this season and Alexander Isak will use the Southampton encounter to build more fitness after arriving for a British record fee of £125 million.

Asked if the fixture could be an opportunity for the likes of Isak, Leoni and Mamardashvili to get some minutes, Slot told the club’s website: “Yeah, we can go through all of them – Wata Endo and a few more.

“These are the players that need a game and we’re happy that we have one. If we wouldn’t have had one, we probably would have arranged a friendly in this week for these players because they need to play games as well to keep them ready whenever we need them.

“We’ve used quite a lot in the last three games because we thought we needed to keep this energy throughout all the three games – but not all of them. And the few we haven’t used, it’s definitely the perfect moment for them to get playing time.

“So many games need to be played and our players are able to do so, but once in a while they need a bit of rest as well because we sometimes tend to forget because we are so focused – and I’m the first one – on our games at Liverpool but many of them have played twice for the national teams as well.

“So, they are able to do a lot but once in a while they need a little bit of rest – and I’m talking about two days of rest, which is still not a lot. Yes, there will be a completely changed line-up.”

Salah snubbed for Ballon d’Or

Slot attended last night’s 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris along with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker. However, Mo Salah did not travel to the French capital after being overlooked for the award.

Salah finished fourth despite recording 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions throughout the 2024-25 season and spearheading Liverpool to the Premier League title. Paris Saint-German forward Ousmane Dembele was crowned the Ballon d’Or winner. PSG claimed their maiden Champions League crown, as well as the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and PSG’s Vitinha also finished ahead of Salah in the vote.

Alisson was named runner-up in the voting for the Yachine Trophy accolade, dedicated to goalkeepers, which was won by Gianluigi Donnarumma.