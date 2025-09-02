Alexander Isak has joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for a British transfer record fee of £125 million to end a protracted summer saga.

Alexander Isak’s agent has issued a short statement after his client finally completed a move to Liverpool.

The striker completed his switch to Anfield from Newcastle United on summer transfer deadline day for a British record fee of £125 million. Isak spent three years at St James’ Park and scored 27 goals last season - including the winner against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley to end the Magpies’ 70-year wait for a trophy.

But the Sweden international made it clear that he wanted to depart Eddie Howe’s side this summer. He was omitted from their pre-season tour of Asia and refused to play in their opening three games of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Isak claimed that Newcastle had broken promises and the relationship could not continue in a statement last month. "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken," he wrote on social media last month. "That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now -- and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Alexander Isak’s agent speaks out

Now that Isak’s protracted saga is over and he is a Liverpool player, talkSPORT presenter Jim White asked the centre-forward’s agent, Vlado Lemic, to talk about the deal. However, according to White, Lemic only issued a cryptic response - and seemingly suggested he was glad he will no longer have to deal with Newcastle. Lemic reportedly said: “It's nice when you have someone to be with but it's even nicer when you know who you'll never be with again.”

Confirming Isak’s exit, Newcastle also issued a curt statement that was just 37 words and did not acknowledge the goals or achievements during his time on Tyneside. It read: “Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee. The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions."

Isak on Liverpool transfer

After completing his transfer to Liverpool, Isak told the club’s website: “I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s mixed emotions – some relief but a lot of pride, happiness. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.

“I think it’s a mixture of what the club is building, but what they’re building on top of what the club already is. The history of the club. Me getting the chance to be a part of this, I want to create history. I want to win trophies. That’s ultimately the biggest motivation for me and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well.”