Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool in the summer and Arne Slot may enter the transfer market for a replacement.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in truth, Slot will have been mapping out the Reds' future for much longer knowing that Alexander-Arnold would likely be departing. The rumours of a move to Real Madrid have swirled for months. The fact that Los Blancos registered a £20 million enquiry ahead of the January transfer window spoke volumes. They would not have made such a move unless they'd had it on good authority that Alexander-Arnold was open to a transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has been tight-lipped throughout the season on Alexander-Arnold's future. Now that there is official confirmation, the Liverpool head coach will address the situation when the media next gather at the AXA Training Centre. Slot will be braced for a plethora of questions at his pre-Arsenal press conference. He will be wary that queries such as why Alexander-Arnold did not stay and if Liverpool could have done any more to keep him will be fielded.

The Anfield supremo is likely to also be quizzed on whether the Reds are planning to recruit a new right-back in the summer transfer window or whether Conor Bradley will be promoted to first choice.

It is an interesting debate. Alexander-Arnold has been the undisputed No.1 since he broke through from the academy. He established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, playing a key role in Liverpool claiming eight major trophies - the latest being the second Premier League title of his career. Alexander-Arnold’s skillset for a full-back is unique. His prowess in possession is why there have been so many calls for him to move into midfield in the past. A total of 23 goals and 92 assists is almost unprecedented for a player of his position and no defender has engineered more goals in Premier League history.

The emergence of Conor Bradley has been impressive, though. In the past 18 months, he has gone from a promising youngster to a bona fide Premier League performer. Many were convinced by his ability during a 4-1 win over Chelsea last season when he bagged a maiden senior goal. Everyone would have been won over during his display in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in October, with his thunderous tackle on Kylian Mbappe on his showreel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s yet to be determined whether Slot feels convinced Bradley can be at the top of the pecking order week in, week out. Bradley remains in the infancy of his senior career, while he has been on the treatment table twice this season because of hamstring problems. That is a potential issue going forward.

Liverpool have Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah who can cover. However, Gomez has had ongoing fitness issues and is recovering from hamstring surgery. Quansah, meanwhile, is an out-and-out centre-back.

It is why there are some wondering if Slot will look to recruit a new right-back this summer, with the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Wesley Franca linked from Bayer Leverkusen and Flamengo respectively.

If that is the case, Slot will do something that hasn’t happened in 10 years at Liverpool and that Jurgen Klopp was fortunate to avoid. A senior right-sided full-back has not arrived at Anfield since 2015 when the Reds paid £12.5 million for Nathaniel Clyne from Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clyne was a regular for the first two seasons and helped Liverpool reach the Europa League final in 2016-17. However, a back injury suffered that summer sidelined him for the long term. By the time Clyne recovered to full fitness, he found a certain Alexander-Arnold had taken his berth as Liverpool went on to reach the 2018 Champions League final but were beaten by Madrid in Kyiv.

Clyne would leave the Reds at the end of his contract in 2020, having had a loan spell at Bournemouth and suffering an ACL injury the previous summer, which denied him any chance of playing a role in the Premier League title-winning campaign. He joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold has been first-choice right-back since breaking his way into Liverpool’s plans. He certainly grasped the chance given to him by Jurgen Klopp. When Alexander-Arnold was either unavailable or rested, James Milner was the recognised deputy.

In 2022, Liverpool did sign a right-back that was Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for £4 million. Injury problems have meant his progress has been nowhere near what the club hoped for. He has had four loan spells at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and currently Kilmarnock but has been a bit-part player at each club. Meanwhile, there does not appear to be anyone who could step up from the academy. Isaac Mabya enjoyed an impressive pre-season in the summer of 2022 but has been plagued by injuries over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new right-back might not be the absolute priority, Slot will have to spend where he feels necessary, with a striker and left-back being high on the agenda. But if Liverpool do bring in an Alexander-Arnold replacement, it will be the first full-back who plays on the right to arrive for a decade.