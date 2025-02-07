Arne Slot is enjoying an incredible first season at Anfield after replacing Jurgen Klopp

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot took another step towards delivering his first piece of silverware in English football after Liverpool recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the team’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield.

The Red flourished on home soil after last month’s subdued 1-0 defeat to the Lillywhites in North London and were able to dominate the contest from start to finish with Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk all getting on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory, which leaves Liverpool fans looking ahead to a mouthwatering cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley, was the latest in a long line of impressive performances at Anfield since Slot’s arrival at the club from Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord.

Slot has made very little changes to the team he inherited from Jugen Klopp on the transfer front, but has made small alterations to the way the team set-up on the pitch, with a greater emphasis on passing, control and keeping possession as opposed to the more gung-ho and ‘rock and roll’ brand of football associated with his German predecessor.

However, away from the pitch, is it clear to see that Slot is making changes both in terms of training and the way the team prepares for certain games.

Arne Slot scraps nine-year Jurgen Klopp tradition

Anfield’s atmosphere and Liverpool’s dominant home record has been decisive in the team’s success this season and Arne Slot claims the team’s strong performances have benefited from one key change in particular; a good night’s sleep at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past, under Jurgen Klopp's tenure, the squad would always stay in a hotel the day before the game, even before home matches. However, this is no longer the case for Slot, who believes it was a ‘common sense’ decision to allow the players to rest in their house.

He explained: "I can't compare with how it is. People tell me - and people tell me who know better - that you always sleep better in your own bed than a hotel bed.

"Sleep is a very important part of getting the best possible performance. It is not only the argument that they are at home with their families but also that they are better prepared for a game. If you use common sense you know you sleep better in your own bed than a hotel bed."

Liverpool’s home record this season

Given that Liverpool's home record stands strong with only one defeat this season, it appears Arne Slot's sleep strategy may indeed hold merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the Reds are unbeaten in 16 home matches across all competitions with their only defeat coming in September against the league’s surprise package Nottingham Forest.

Overall, Slot has won 16, drawn two and lost one of his 19 matches in front of the Anfield faithful, with some of his most notable victories coming against Real Madrid 2-0, Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 and Manchester City 2-0.

The most recent 4-0 victory was the latest sign of Liverpool at their formidable best on home soil although some pundits have argued it could have been a different story if Virgil van Dijk was sent off for an alleged elbow on Spurs forward Richarlison.