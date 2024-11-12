Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool FC news: Arne Slot has enjoyed a record-breaking start to life as Liverpool manager but how did he achieve it?

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s record-breaking start under Arne Slot has been hugely publicised and praised, but how has he begun life on Merseyside so swimmingly?

Not only has he taken over from the legendary figure of Jurgen Klopp and surpassed the early and overwhelming expectations but he has thrived. He has the joint-most points for any manager in Premier League history with 28 points after 11 games and sits joint-top with John Gregory in the 1997/98 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been multiple reasons as to why they have hit the ground running and there is a combination of factors, tweaks and Klopp’s former influence that has helped the Dutchman to carefully guide this team in the right direction.

With the international break in full swing, we’ve decided to break down the top four reasons why it has been such a success so far:

Changing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role

Clearly, we’ve seen a change in the right-back this season. He has just two assists so far which, by his standards, is a slow start from an attacking standpoint. Plus, he is inverting inside into midfield far less and taken on a more natural right-back role than he did last season under Klopp.

However, his defensive work has improved. The 26-year-old has detailed how Slot showed him videos on how to change the angle of his body to be better prepared to make tackles and, clearly, it has worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trusting Ryan Gravenberch

With the club seemingly focused on recruiting in defensive midfield, they failed to persuade Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi which left them short in that position. Instead of finding another name, Slot has managed to turn Ryan Gravenberch, who wasn’t a key player under Klopp (he made just 12 league starts last season) into a brilliant deep-lying midfielder.

No player has won possession more than him in the Champions League this season and he has started to show the potential first witnessed as a promising youngster at Ajax. His form has even warded off the idea of signing a defensive midfielder in January or next summer and being able to continue such form will be key to Liverpool’s season.

Loading....

Building off Klopp’s influence

While he has brought his own style and tactics, it is important to note that this squad was incredibly strong when Slot inherited it. He even said it himself: “I inherited a very good squad and very good staff to continue getting the results that Jürgen [Klopp] had here as well.”

They only signed Federico Chiesa to come into the squad this season and he is only a backup figure meaning he has virtually the same set of players. It has given him a perfect springboard to work with but he has brought a new set of tactics with the team clearly playing slightly slower in possession and with more of a careful approach than what came before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honourable mentions

He has also been able to get the best of Luis Diaz; one thing he recently spoke about was changing his position in attack ever so slightly, to allow him to drift into a striker role. The full effect was seen in the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Plus, he has also got the best out of Curtis Jones with a slower build-up favouring the academy graduate - given him less emphasis on pressing and more on midfield control.