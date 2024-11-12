Liverpool FC news: The Liverpool star could well exit this summer despite his starring form in place of Alisson Becker.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caoimhin Kelleher’s standout performances for Liverpool have seen rank higher than both Arsenal and Manchester City’s number one keepers.

The reserve for Alisson Becker, Kelleher has proven once again that he operates at an extremely high level given his recent run of form. An injury to Alisson has allowed him the opportunity to take centre stage in his absence and it places his future in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelleher, 25, faces an uncertain future given Alisson is contracted until 2025 and the club decided to bring in Valencia and Georgia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer - and he will likely join the squad next summer. Something will have to give and Kelleher exiting to chase first-team football elsewhere looks highly probable.

And why shouldn’t he? As it stands, he ranks higher than both David Raya and Ederson for key statistics this season. In fact, only three keepers have a better post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed per 90. Therefore, he’s outperforming a wide range of the league’s first-choice keepers, further emphasising his current level.

Loading....

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has hailed the Irishman for his contributions, claiming it could be difficult for Alisson to come back into the side when he returns to full fitness."Caoimhin Kelleher has been magnificent and I actually think Arne Slot has got a really big decision to make in the next few weeks. Once Alisson is fit, I don’t think it’s fair if Kelleher gets demoted to the bench," John Aldridge says for Liverpool Echo.

"I think he’s been absolutely first-class. He’s been faultless with everything he has done in the games, and I think Ali will be looking at it and be embarrassed if he went back in because he’s done such a good job.”