Liverpool have started early in the transfer market and Arne Slot has learned how much he will have to spend.

Arne Slot proved how influential a good coach can be by leading Liverpool to the Premier League title without the need to spend big in the transfer market.

Only Federico Chiesa arrived, however, only a handful of league appearances proved how effective the Reds boss was at getting the best out of the players that he already had at his disposal.

This summer looks like being a different story though with Jeremie Frimpong signed for £29.5m already and two other big money moves in the pipeline.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, this could mean that Slot gets his work in the market done early, unless there are departures:

"Liverpool have been outside of the top 10 spenders on player signings since 2019, but their model is a classic case of being smarter rather than bigger," Maguire told BBC Sport.

"Contract extensions for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are arguably worth far more to the club than a huge investment in untried new players - they certainly have the capacity to spend £200m but whether that fits with their model is another matter."

Maguire is right in that Salah and Van Dijk are like new signings. The cost of replacing them would have been expensive, just to stand still, and even then, there would be no guarantee that new signings would make the same sort of impact.

Liverpool now has more time to find the right players to step into the shoes of two genuine club legends.

If Liverpool has a £200m budget, there would be little more than loose change left over after signing Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez.

There will be departures this summer though, and there are already rumours starting to circle.

Who could leave to boost Liverpool transfer budget?

Caoimhin Kelleher has departed in a deal worth up to £18m, Brentford winning the race for a player who has been in-demand for some time.

Next to leave could be Luis Diaz who has been linked with moves to Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League, although he wants a new deal too.

It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Darwin Nunez leave Liverpool after failing to live up to the expectations of his move from Benfica.

There will be a manager somewhere who will think that they can fix the oft-maligned forward though.

Diaz and Nunez played a lot of minutes between them in recent seasons and would need to be replaced, even after the potential arrival of Wirtz.

An extra £100m should be easily obtainable even if they have been deemed surplus to requirements by Liverpool.

Being frugal last season puts Slot in an even stronger position this summer in that there is more money available for fine tuning rather than having to rebuild.

A lot of the hard work was done under Jurgen Klopp but it is the current Liverpool boss who is going to benefit.