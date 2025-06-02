Florian Wirtz is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool | Getty Images/ Canva

Liverpool’s move for Florian Wirtz has taken another twist with Bayer Leverkusen not willing to budge on their valuation

Liverpool will need to return with an improved offer if they want to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, it has been reported in Germany.

The Reds made an offer totalling £109m for the German international late last week but football magazine Kicker has reported that has been rejected by Leverkusen, who want £126m to sanction the player’s exit.

It was the second bid the Reds had made for Wirtz with the first package coming in at around £96m. The 22-year-old is a key target for Liverpool with a deal done for Jeremie Frimpong while the Anfield outfit also hope to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Kicker has reported that the Reds have two options to seal a deal for Wirtz. The first is to meet Leverkusen’s valuation of the player with a fresh and third bid while the other is to offer a player in part-exchange for Wirtz in order to keep his price down.

Bayer Leverkusen eye move for Harvey Elliott

The Bundesliga side are said to be admirers of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott - who could see his playing time further reduced by the arrival of Wirtz. Liverpool World has previously suggested a swap deal involving Elliott and Jarell Quansah might be a possible way of getting a deal done for Wirtz.

Elliott’s ability to play number 10 and out on the right makes him an attractive prospect for Leverkusen. Earlier reports indicated the boyhood Liverpool fan could be on his way out of the club in the summer. Liverpool will allow him to leave for the right offer with two years left on his contract at Anfield.

To meet Leverkusen’s valuation of Wirtz, Liverpool need to up their offer by about £17m. In the current market, Elliott would be valued much higher so if a player swap was to be proposed, then Leverkusen must be willing to accept a cash offer of below £100m if Elliott is included in any deal.

What Harvey Elliott has said about his future

Last month, Elliott told the Liverpool Echo: “This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“If I had it my way, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don't know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.”

Of Liverpool’s senior players, only Federico Chiesa had fewer minutes than Elliott during 2024-25. The midfielder provided 14 assists during the 2023-24 campaign but only had three in the most recent season as he struggled for game-time. He did score in the winner in a 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and has been a strong performer off the bench this campaign.