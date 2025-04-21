Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are 13 points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League after a 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

Arne Slot fully expects Liverpool’s Premier League title bid to go down to next weekend.

The Reds are just three points away from winning their 20th English championship in the club’s history after a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. Liverpool created a swathe of chances at the King Power Stadium but needed a 76th-minute goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold to seal the triumph.

A victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 27 April at Anfield will mean that Liverpool cannot be caught by second-placed Arsenal. Yet there is a chance that the title could be yielded before Spurs travel to Merseyside. That is because Arsenal face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. If the Gunners are to lose that encounter then they would have surrendered any slim hopes of catching Liverpool.

But Slot does not see Arsenal slipping up and is relishing the potential of Liverpool winning the title in front of their fans for the first time in 35 years. The Reds head coach said: “They definitely were [sensational]. The only thing the fans want is us winning the league. After one league title in 35 years with them not being involved because of COVID. They were involved, but not as much as they probably wanted.

“Every moment that it happens, it would be special for them. [I am] definitely looking forward to next week because I assume that Arsenal, because they are such a good team, are able to win during the week. We probably have to do it ourselves and the first chance we have is next week against Tottenham.”

Liverpool thought it might not have been their day in front of goal from the outset. In the third minute, Mo Salah’s shot struck both posts. Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai all spurned chances after that. Even before Alexander-Arnold’s effort, Salah hit the post and Diogo Jota struck the crossbar from a corner. But Leicester failed to clear their lines, with Alexander-Arnold pouncing.

Slot added: “We dominated definitely, which is also what you can expect if you go to Leicester. But I think you also have to give credit to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who just keeps trying to play in the best possible way and I saw a few very good moments from them also today. It is not a team that kicks every ball long, they try to play, they try to create. You can expect that we are the team that creates most chances and it is the first time since I am here that we have missed so many big chances because normally we are better in scoring one of them.

“Today, it was not a big chance that we scored – it was again a set-piece. Another big moment for us to score from a set-piece with us putting so much effort in for nine or 10 months now. It feels really good that in the moment we needed it most, although we needed it against Paris Saint-Germain as well when we headed it on the post from Jarell [Quansah]. Now, two big moments for us to score from a set-piece.”