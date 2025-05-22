Arne Slot may have given game away about Liverpool plans with Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are keen to sign Florian Wirtz and it could mean that Arne Slot’s midfield set-up chages.

Richard Hughes had to take a fair bit of flak in his first summer as Liverpool sporting director. Almost all of it was unwarranted.

Despite taking up one of the most prestigious roles in football, he was scarcely given a smooth transition. After taking up his Anfield role, he was first tasked with the role of finding a successor for Jurgen Klopp. Then he inherited a situation where three of the Reds’ premium players were entering the final years of their respective deals. Either of those alone would be difficult.

But how things have panned out have underlined that the early detractors were too quick to judge. Arne Slot was unheralded when he was selected to succeed Klopp. Less than a year later, a 20th English championship adorns the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have been tied down for another two years, having been at the fulcrum of the Premier League title success. Trent Alexander-Arnold could not be kept but the vice-captain may well have had his heart set on Real Madrid for a prolonged period.

Missing out on Martin Zubimendi was something that the critics tried to chide Hughes with. However, the former Scotland international could not have done much more. It was Zubimendi’s choice to stay at Real Sociedad.

Indeed, it was a subdued first summer transfer window for Hughes. Federico Chiesa was signed for £10 million from Juventus. It was low risk, high reward despite it not working out so far. And securing the signature of Giorgi Mamardashvili, albeit having to wait a year before he becomes a Liverpool player, underlined planning for the future. Replacing Alisson Becker when the time does come for him to move on will be a highly difficult task and the Reds took their chance in advance.

But as Hughes heads into his first real summer transfer window, anyone who had doubts are starting to be convinced of his prowess. Not even two weeks after Alexander-Arnold announced his exit, his void has seemingly been replaced. Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on a £30 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Milos Kerkez has been linked for several months. Many concur he would be a fine signing to be Andy Robertson’s heir at left-back. And if Liverpool could recruit Florian Wirtz then Hughes will elevate his status markedly among Kopites. The fact that Liverpool are in the race for one of Europe’s supreme young talents has been a pleasant surprise. It was thought that Bayern Munich and Manchester City were the leading contenders. But it appears that the Reds and Bayern are in a two-way battle to secure the Germany international’s signature.

Given that Wirtz will reportedly cost £126 million, he would be arriving as a bona fide starter. That would be in the No.10 position in Slot’s side. Of Wirtz’s 199 senior appearances, 159 have been as an attacking midfielder according to Transfermrkt.

That is the role that Dominik Szoboszlai has primarily occupied during the Premier League title triumph. The Hungary international’s pressing and energy, affording Mo Salah the luxury of staying higher up the pitch, has been the ticket into the Reds’ team. He has been preferred to Harvey Elliott, who is more of a quintessential player for the position, while Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have operated in deeper roles. This term, Szoboszlai has registered eight goals and nine assists in all competitions - a respectable tally by any standard.

In his first season at Liverpool under Klopp, Szoboszlai was preferred operating as a number eight. And that is the position is was deployed in for Monday night’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion. By Slot’s admission, that is the 24-year-old’s favoured role - and Szoboszlai took his chance.

To his credit, the former RB Leipzig man admitted that his first-half stoppage-time goal was not meant. His mishit cross found its way beyond Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen. But in his 65-minute cameo, he caught the eye with his performance. Szoboszlai has a 90 per cent pass completion rate, hit four successful long balls, one key pass and won five ground duels, per Sofascore.

Given his display, it could be a hint that Szoboszlai will feature more regularly in the role if Wirtz signs. Gravenberch and Mac Allister have been among Liverpool’s best performers. But it could be argued that they have played too many minutes. Gravenberch was arguably above van Dijk and Salah in the first half of the season, although he did hit a dip during the winter. More rotation will preserve Gravenberch’s energy.

Mac Allister has oozed consistency but his absence against Brighton was due to injury. He may be another who benefits from being rested throughout next term. Mac Allister is capable of being stationed in the number-six role, with Curtis Jones another option.

As for Szoboszlai, he could be set for dual roles if Wirtz is prised to Anfield. His energy would still be important covering Salah, but it would be in a different way.