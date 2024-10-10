Why Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister may not be available for Argentina

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The World Cup winner has linked up with his country but it is unclear if he will feature.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister may not be available for Argentina’s clash with Venezuela despite joining up with the squad.

Mac Allister has been a favourite of Arne Slot’s so far, featuring in all 10 games across all competitions so far, making starts in nine of them. Forming a strong bond with Ryan Gravenberch, he has stood out for his consistent ability to perform and he has got on with the role quietly at the start of the new era at Liverpool.

Last season was a brilliant debut campaign for him after leaving Brighton. Jurgen Klopp started him from the very first game and he was one of the signings of the season last year, making 46 appearances in all competitions, totalling seven goals and seven assists.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni on Mac Allister said: “Alexis is training differently. Let’s see if he is ready for the first game. For now he has not been able to train with us and we will make the decision if he is part of the squad or the bench. But today it is difficult for him. I think we have to take care of him. He is a boy who comes with a lot of games and today the situation is like this.” Fans will be wary of the World Cup winner playing across the break given that they have a trying fixture schedule to contend with when club football resumes. Not only are the fixtures tightly packed, giving Slot’s side just days between games, they face the likes of Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal.

The next international break comes in mid-November and they are already without Alisson Becker - and fans will be hopeful Mac Allister’s minutes are scarce, if any, across the next two games. Seven games in 20 days across three competitions will meet Liverpool head on and Slot will have to rotate across that period.

Curtis Jones is quietly waiting for his opportunity to replace Mac Allister; his recent late call-up to the England squad will certainly boost his chances of featuring, especially if the Argentine isn’t 100%. Jones would bring a similar style of play and with games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton (x2), Leverkusen and Aston Villa to come, the Reds will need their star man fit and ready for the big clashes that await.