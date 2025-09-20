Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League with Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike on target.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot saluted his Liverpool troops for grinding out their Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

The Reds battled to a 2-1 triumph in the 247th meeting against their city rivals at Anfield. Liverpool had little more than two days to prepare for the showdown, having earned a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were excellent in the first half against Everton, with Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike on target. However, Liverpool were unable to maintain their dominance after the interval and Everton got back into the encounter through a fine Idrissa Gana Gueye finish.

Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah all played 90 minutes in the wins over Atletico, Everton and the last-gasp 1-0 win at Burnley last weekend. Slot saluted the experienced quintet and the rest of his squad for digging in once again to maintain the perfect start to the Reds’ Premier League title defence.

Liverpool head coach Slot said: “There was tension late on. We needed mentality today in a different fashion, maybe than a few times before. We already knew it would be a difficult game, let alone if you have proper preparation time. If you play your third game in less than seven days against your rivals, you know the second half could be very tough. That is why I made my line-ups throughout the week for the players to be ready for this one because it was the most intense of the three; we knew that before.

“You can see how well we can play if we are fresh, the first 45 minutes we played. The second half was more difficult because of Everton, of course, but we ran out of energy a bit but we didn’t run out of mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is also the reason why teams like us, Chelsea and all the ones playing in Europe need a squad like this because we play so many games. It is not an excuse, you accept it how it is but we do have/ had some issues with AIexander Isak not training for four months, Alexis Mac Allister missing out a lot - I can go on and on. The good thing is that I do have the options to rotate throughout the week and the ones who played 90 minutes three times are Virgil, Ibou, Mo, Ryan and Dom; the ones used to intensity at this level and they showed up really good.”