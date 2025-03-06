Harvey Elliott was on target as Liverpool battled to a 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League.

Arne Slot lavished praise on his super-subs who helped Liverpool deliver a smash-and-grab win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds earned a 1-0 triumph in the Champions League last 16 first-leg tie at the Parc des Princes. That’s despite PSG dominating most of the game as they racked up 71 per cent possession and 27 shots on goal.

But Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in inspirational form to repel a potent Parisian attack. And in the 87th minute, the Reds took full advantage of a rare opening, with two players coming off the bench to combine. Darwin Nunez used his physicality to win the ball before spotting the run of Harvey Elliott, who finished into the far corner.

The pair have been bit-part players throughout the season. Slot recently was critical of Nunez’s lack of work-rate after missing a golden chance in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Elliott has not made a single start in Liverpool’s Premier League title charge. But Slot hailed the impact the duo made to give Liverpool a key advantage ahead of next week’s return lef at Anfield.

What’s been said

The Reds boss told TNT Sport: “Darwin was in a difficult place after the Villa game and after the home game against Wolves but showed how important he can be.

“Harvey, I said [to him] after the game, you assume you're quite frustrated with me because you hardly playing and only get five minutes again tonight but it's not only a compliment to them but to our staff. Every day, the day after we have played, they always find the great exercises so they keep going. But it is a big compliment to the players that they want to be there for the team if needed and they showed up today.”

‘He just keeps going’

Slot then expanded on Elliott’s dearth of minutes when speaking to reporters at his post-match press conference. The England under-21 international sees Dominik Szoboszlai favoured in the No.10 role while Mo Salah is undisputed first choice on the right flank. Slot said: “A big moment for him. I can understand that he is sometimes frustrated by the playing time he gets because he is a good player, he showed at Liverpool already that he is a good player, but he is in competition for players that I hardly take off.

“So, Dominik Szoboszlai is always the one that just keeps on going, he also scores goals but he’s so important for us with all the running he does. And yeah, Mo Salah is I think is quite key for everyone as well. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going.

“I have to give him big compliments for that and also my staff because they keep working with him and every time come up with great exercises so he stays fit. But it wasn’t only Harvey, it was also the one who assisted, Darwin Nunez, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight because from the moment he came in we were more of a threat than before.”