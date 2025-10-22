Liverpool injury update on Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong after the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arne Slot has explained why Alexander Isak was substituted at half-time in Liverpool’s victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds delivered a 5-1 Champions League win over the German outfit at Deutsche Bank Park to arrest a four-match losing streak. Hugo Ekitike scored against his former club, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai also on target.

Isak, who joined Liverpool for a British record fee of £125 million on summer transfer deadline day, was unable to get on the scoresheet. The striker was subsequently replaced at the break by Federico Chiesa despite Liverpool leading 3-1 and aiming to add to their tally in the second period.

Slot confirmed that Isak picked up a groin issue. After missing the majority of pre-season at Newcastle United as he pursued a move to Anfield, it’s been difficult to balance the Sweden international’s minutes.

Slot provides Isak injury update

Speaking to TNT Sports, Slot said on the decision: “He had to go off at half-time because he felt his groin a bit. That is a pity but I said many times, it’s such a difficult balance to find with a player like this who missed three months. You bring him slowly, bring him slowly and maybe sometimes argue you cannot play him more often or longer and now we play him for the second time in three days and unfortunately, he had to go off. Let’s hope for the best but it’s not an easy balance to find if a player has been out for so long.”

Then speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot added: “If he was in the red zone, we wouldn’t have played him. We try to prepare players for once-a-week football but if you’re at a club like Liverpool, you play every three days or three times in eight days. We have been quite unfortunate we have had to play three times in seven days this season and you try to prepare them for that programme, which is not so easy if you don’t have pre-season.

“We thought he was well prepared for that but the margins at the top are small. I’m hoping this doesn’t have to be that bad because if we would be out for a few weeks, that would put him back so let’s wait.”

Frimpong injury update

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong was forced off in the 18th minute. The Netherlands international appeared to sustain a hamstring injury, having had a similar issue earlier in the campaign.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot said: “Jeremie is a hamstring issue. He came back from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, played for the national team one game, came back to us and unfortunately, he played for 10-15 minutes and had to go off.”