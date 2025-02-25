Liverpool banked a well-earned 2-0 win over Manchester City to extend their lead in the Premier League.

When Arne Slot arrived at Anfield as the new Liverpool manager, the media predicted a raft of changes within the team. Key players had been tipped to leave the club before even giving the Dutchman a chance, as the end of the Jurgen Klopp era weighed heavy.

However, the bulk of the Liverpool first team remained in tact, with only fringe players leaving on either permanent or loan deals. Federico Chiesa was the only new recruit who arrived on Merseyside over the summer.

While he may not have made any significant signings or sales, Slot spent the pre-season figuring out his preferred starting line-up, which no longer includes Wataru Endo.

The Japanese international was brought in alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in 2023. Endo made 20 Premier League starts under Klopp, taking the regular role previously left vacant by Fabinho.

Despite being a favoured option of Klopp’s, the 32-year-old is struggling for regular game time this season. Instead, Slot prefers Gravenberch but Endo is still proving himself to be an important asset to Liverpool.

Wataru Endo’s importance to Liverpool

Slipping down the pecking order after being a regular starter is not an easy pill to swallow but it’s clear Slot is starting to put more trust in Endo, and it’s been paying off.

Jamie Carragher recently labelled the midfielder as one of the players Slot ‘does not seem to trust’, as he prefers a rotational pool of the same players. However, Slot’s recent comments suggests he has noted down the impact Endo can have on closing off a game when ahead.

During the Manchester City clash, Slot brought on Endo to help shut up shop and take a more defensive approach against the reigning champions. The Japan international made two tackles, one clearance and completed two dribbles to help clinch an important three points. Endo was also introduce in the nervy victory over Wolves at Anfield, as he helped hold off a resurgent away side. The contrast was significant compared to draws against the likes of Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle.

In all three meetings, Liverpool conceded a late goal to deny them a big win. The Reds led 3-2 at Newcastle before a late goal from Fabian Schar while Amad Diallo netted an 84th-minute leveller for the Red Devils at Anfield in early January. There was then of course James Tarkowski’s thunderous volley for Everton earlier this month as the Merseyside rivals drew 2-2 at Goodison Park. Endo did not come off the bench in any of these fixtures, but it seems Slot is starting to trust the midfielder more to come on as a solid defensive substitute to help kill off a game and bank crucial points for their title pursuit.

“Wata has been really useful for us this season. It's not always about the amount of minutes you play — you can be important for two minutes and less important for 90 minutes,” the boss said in a recent press conference, after he helped see out the win over Wolves.

“What makes Wata special is that every time we have to rely on him he shows up. If a player hasn't had a lot of playing time and you can be mentally strong to bring you best performance, that's not easy.”

A favourite Jurgen Klopp signing

Endo’s commitment to his role makes him a real workhorse, which is something Klopp identified from early on.

Praising the Japanese international before his departure last year, the former Reds manager told Sky Sports: “He is one of the hardest-working people that I have ever met. His defensive brain is outstanding. He gives something different to the team, we have to say, that is clear. He is the one for the tackles. He gives us a lot of freedom for a lot of things.”

While it may be disheartening to go from a preferred starter to sometimes not even making it off the bench, Endo still has an important role to play. If Liverpool do go on to win the Premier League this season, Endo is a player who can claim his medal knowing that despite not always playing a regular role, his contributions have been just as important as anyone else’s, with crucial blocks and other defensive commitments.