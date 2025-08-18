Federico Chiesa has been linked with a potential Liverpool exit in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has reportedly told Federico Chiesa he will not be departing Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italy international endured a frustrating maiden campaign on Merseyside after joining from Juventus for £10 million. He made only five appearances as Liverpool claimed the Premier League title and was bottom of the attacking pecking order.As a result, Chiesa has been linked with a potential return to his homeland, with Serie A champions Napoli and AC Milan reportedly keen.

However, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez being sold to Bayern Munich and Al-Hilal respectively, as well as the tragic death of Diogo Jota, Liverpool have fewer options in their frontline. Hugo Ekitike, who scored on his Premier League debut when opening the scoring against Bournemouth, is the only out-and-out forward to be signed this summer.

It means that Chiesa could play more of a prominent role, especially if he remains fit after also suffering injuries last term. And according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Reds presently have ‘no intention’ of letting Chiesa leave.

It’s said that Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has told the 27-year-old he cannot depart, while his agent has met with the club’s hierarchy. However, it is suggested that could change if the Reds’ pursuit of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak bears fruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s been said

Asked about Chiesa’s future after the Bournemouth game, Slot said: “As long as he is here he is definitely at Liverpool and I have no reason to believe something is going to change. He's had a hard time last season, getting his match fitness ready. Unfortunately for him, he missed out on our Asia tour as well, so then you miss quite a lot, but not only him – Joe Gomez the same and we've lost Conor Bradley. So, all my substitutions were also related to players who probably couldn't go for 90 minutes. Federico, when we needed him, I brought him in. At 2-2 you need your No.9, we brought him in and he delivered and that's always positive for your future at the club.”

Despite being on the fringes of things at Liverpool, he has endeared himself to supporters. Quizzed on why he thinks that is the case, Slot replied: “That's difficult for me to tell you because although I am also a fan of this club I am never standing on the Kop and I don't come up with these songs. The only thing I can come up with maybe is that Federico had a great history, he was a big player deciding to go from Italy to England.

“You don't see it that much, players from Italy going to England. I don't know – maybe it's also a nice song to sing! But then I probably don't give him the credit he deserves. I cannot give you the exact answer but that might have something to do with it. He had a very important goal in England for his national team. Maybe our fans remember that.”