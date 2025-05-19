Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arne Slot could have a full complement of players to select from for Liverpool’s penultimate game of the Premier League season.

The Reds have been Premier League champions for more than three weeks after wrapping up the title with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27. Since then, Slot has rewarded his players with time off and given them plenty of time to recharge their batteries after a long season.

Since winning a 20th English championship, Liverpool suffered a 3-1 loss at Chelsea before drawing 2-2 against second-placed Arsenal. Last week, the Reds’ squad jetted off to Dubai to enjoy celebrations together, while Slot and members of his staff headed to Ibiza.

They reported back for duty on Friday at the AXA Training Centre before travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion tonight (8pm BST). And there might not be a single member of the dressing room not capable of featuring.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez was the only senior outfield player absent against Arsenal. The versatile defender underwent hamstring surgery in February and has been on the comeback trail. Slot has hoped for several weeks that Gomez could return to the squad in the remaining two games. The England international has been back in training since before the Arsenal clash so he could be deemed ready to feature on the bench.

If that is the case then Slot will have to omit a quintet who are in and around the first-team squad. Much will depend on how seriously the Liverpool boss takes the game and whether he feels that some senior players may not be required to travel to the AMEX Stadium.

Third-choice goalkeeper Vitselav Jaros may miss out. But there is the possibility Alisson Becker is given the evening off and Caoimhin Kelleher features between the posts.

Slot has a decision on whether to include Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad. The right-back has confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract and was booed by sections of supporters when coming off the bench against Arsenal.

Virgil van Dijk has started every league game and been the Reds’ bedrock so would be deserving of a rest. It would also give Slot to cast his eye on the centre-back pairing of Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

Ryan Gravenberch was omitted at Chelsea having played in every top-flight game from the outset beforehand, while Alexis Mac Allister was put on the bench for the Arsenal game. Youngsters Tyler Morton and James McConnell have consistently been left out of squad but may be given opportunities.

There is no a chance that Mo Salah will not want to start the game, though. Liverpool’s talisman is set to win the Premier League Golden Boot having netted 28 goals so far. But Salah is trying to record the most goals and assists in a single Premier League season and currently sits one contribution behind Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint-record of 47.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah said: “It is important to me. We slowed down because we won the league. In the last game, Lucho missed a chance and I was like, ‘Man, what else can I do!’ I would love to break it. I think I’ll break it. I am confident!”

Federico Chiesa was the fit senior outfielder omitted from the squad against Arsenal. Slot has spoken about his belief in the Italy international ahead of the Brighton game and how he ‘definitely’ can have a future at Liverpool next season.

Liverpool players who may be available to face Brighton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Morton, McConnell.

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa.