'Decision soon' - Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle target's father makes transfer claim ahead of summer move
Liverpool target Assan Ouédraogo’s father has opened up on a potential move to Liverpool and England this summer in a long statement.
The 18-year-old has had his breakthrough campaign in the Schalke first-team, making 17 appearances. He managed three goals and two assists in the 2. Bundesliga but he was out of action for the majority of the season with a nasty ligament tear.
Capable of playing anywhere from central midfield to out wide, the 1.91m youngster has attracted many suitors. Previously linked with a move to Everton, he was also compared to the likes of Michael Essien for his ability to power past opponents. At age 17, he became Schalke's youngest-ever scorer at 17 years and 80 days, surpassing the record set by Julian Draxler and now he looks set for a summer move away.
The player has been the subject of interest from the Premier League and was previously linked with a move to Liverpool by Sky Sports. Newcastle United are another side linked with the youngster. His father, Alassane Ouédraog has now spoken out ahead of the summer transfer window - and his comments indicate a departure from Schalke is only a matter of time.
"Unfortunately, there are many false reports circulating about Assan. The fact is: There was never a commitment from Assan and from us to FC Bayern, although we had had a well-paid contract from FC Bayern ready for signature for months,” he revealed, via Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg.
“We're grateful and proud of the big interest in our boy. But we have a valid contract with Schalke 04 and will not make any hasty decisions. The next step is incredibly important for his personal and footballing development. The financial aspect is not decisive, but mainly the idea and trust of the future coach and the people in charge.
“We are continuing to work with Schalke 04 to find a good solution for the club and for Assan. Assan has Schalke in his heart, I can assure you of that. We've not yet made a commitment to any club.
“What we can confirm is that we have received several written offers - not only from Bayern. Many clubs, especially from the Premier League, have been very interested in Assan. There are teams from England who would like to sign Assan directly for their first team in the summer. We will make the right decision soon."
