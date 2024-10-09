Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The manager has enjoyed a strong start to life in the Anfield dugout, but how does he compare?

It may only be 10 games but Arne Slot has already made his mark on Liverpool and announced himself to the fans.

Where many were fearful of a new era after Jurgen Klopp, Slot has earned the respect of fans and rivals due to his straight-talking approach and no-nonsense decision making which has seen Liverpool win nine of their 10 games in all competitions.

Not many managers can boast the record he has had after their opening 10 games and it bodes well for the rest of the season that he has settled in this quickly - teasing the idea that success may be lying in wait later down the line. Looking back over their history of managers, since the club’s inception is certainly eye-opening. They’ve had just 25 managers since 1892, including Slot. For reference, Chelsea have had 25 managers since 1998.

With the international break in full swing, we’ve decided to rank the win percentages of the past 15 managers, which stretches back to Joe Fagan in 1983, adding in Slot to see how he fares so far:

1983-1985: Joe Fagan - 54%

1985-1991: Kenny Dalglish - 61%

1991: Ronnie Moran - 40%

1991-1994: Graeme Souness - 42%

1994-1998: Roy Evans - 51.8%

1998: Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans - 39%

1998-2004: Gerard Houllier - 52.1%

2004-2010: Rafael Benitez - 56%

2010-2011: Roy Hodgson - 42%

2011-2012: Kenny Dalglish - 47%

2012-2015: Brendan Rogers - 51.2%

2015-2024: Jurgen Klopp - 62%

2024-: Arne Slot - 90%