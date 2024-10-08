Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The transfer guru has given an update on Liverpool’s contract plans.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are already planning to tie down more players after agreeing a contract for Jarell Quansah.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last season as he stepped up to the first team under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp in what was one of the more incredible performances from a younger player in the Premier League. Quansah had made just 16 senior appearances in League One before being entrusted in the first-team squad. By the end of the campaign, he had demoted Ibrahima Konate to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this season has been different. Quansah was dropped after just 45 minutes of the opening game and hasn’t been allowed back in since due to the form of Konate. He has improved once again and the Frenchman has been a key reason why they have kept five clean sheets in the league - and his partnership with Virgil van Dijk is rock solid.

Loading....

All of this contract talk shows that Liverpool are preparing for the future - perhaps a future without Van Dijk who is in the final year of his deal. Recent reports from the trusted Paul Joyce at the Times revealed that the club have reached an impasse at the moment in contract talks with the trio of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold - all of whom are out of contract this summer.

A worrying revelation for fans, there’s still time for that to change. However, looking to tie down the next generation is a clear sign that they are planning for the future. Konate and Quansah could feasibly be a starting centre-back duo in years to come, the real question is whether Van Dijk will be there in the next few years, or not.