Fabrizio Romano confirms future Liverpool plans as contract decisions loom for key player
Liverpool are already planning to tie down more players after agreeing a contract for Jarell Quansah.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last season as he stepped up to the first team under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp in what was one of the more incredible performances from a younger player in the Premier League. Quansah had made just 16 senior appearances in League One before being entrusted in the first-team squad. By the end of the campaign, he had demoted Ibrahima Konate to the bench.
However, this season has been different. Quansah was dropped after just 45 minutes of the opening game and hasn’t been allowed back in since due to the form of Konate. He has improved once again and the Frenchman has been a key reason why they have kept five clean sheets in the league - and his partnership with Virgil van Dijk is rock solid.
Quansah is seen as the future and has signed a new long-term-deal and Konate could be next, according to Fabrizio Romano. Taking to X to confirm the update, he revealed a deal for the defender should arrive soon. ‘Liverpool are confident to complete agreement on new deal with Ibrahima Konaté soon as talks are now progressing well. He's expected to sign new contract after Quansah, as crucial part of club's project and really appreciated by Arne Slot.’
All of this contract talk shows that Liverpool are preparing for the future - perhaps a future without Van Dijk who is in the final year of his deal. Recent reports from the trusted Paul Joyce at the Times revealed that the club have reached an impasse at the moment in contract talks with the trio of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold - all of whom are out of contract this summer.
A worrying revelation for fans, there’s still time for that to change. However, looking to tie down the next generation is a clear sign that they are planning for the future. Konate and Quansah could feasibly be a starting centre-back duo in years to come, the real question is whether Van Dijk will be there in the next few years, or not.
