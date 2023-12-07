Arsenal duo told to study 'fantastic' Liverpool star to fix faltering form

Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes that the duo of Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya should both study Liverpool's Alisson Becker to improve their current form.

Mikel Arteta initially brought in Raya on loan at the start of the season to give competition to Ramsdale, before then agreeing a permanent transfer. The Spanish shot-stopper has since taken over the starting role from Ramsdale but has been caught out on a several occasions in recent weeks.

Most recently, he was at fault for two of Luton Town's goals on Tuesday evening. However, he was bailed out by his teammates as Declan Rice's added time last-gasp winner stole all three points.

Seaman claims that both have plenty to learn but insisted that the 'fantastic' Alisson is someone who they could both study. "I look at Alisson, Alisson’s one vs one characteristics are fantastic,” he told the Wrighty’s House Podcast. “If you watch him, everything will be moving – apart from his head. His head is totally focused on the ball. “There’s always things you can learn. That’s what I’m telling the goalkeepers at Arsenal. Watch these guys, watch the guys at the top-level, look what they do, to see what they do differently. Focus on their head like Alisson or with Ederson, where he doesn’t have a lot to do and all of a sudden he makes that save from stone-cold.”

In terms of this season, Alisson leads the way when it comes to the highest save percentage with 78.8%, registering four clean sheets and conceding just 11 goals so far. Raya (64%) and Ramsdale (60%) both rank 19th and 23rd out of 24 goalkeepers in the league for their save percentage and it's clear the idea to bring two keepers capable of being the first-choice has backfired on both players.

Comparing that to last season, Alisson enjoyed a brilliant campaign in general but he finished eighth with a figure of 72.1%. And Raya actually topped the charts with a figure of 77.7% after a terrific year with Brentford. Ramsdale ranked 11th with a 70.6% figure and also managed 14 clean sheets.

