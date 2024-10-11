James Tarkowski says Everton summer signing will be a 'top, top player'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The defender still hasn’t missed a league game in over two years and has opened up on this season so far.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton star James Tarkowski has revealed that summer signing Jake O’Brien has the potential to become a ‘top player’.

Signed from Lyon in the summer, the 23-year-old is yet to start in the league despite the absence of Jarrad Branthwaite for all but one league game this season. Michael Keane has started in his place but fans are itching to see the Irish international given a chance. Having started in both EFL Cup games against Doncaster and in the defeat to Southampton, he has had to bide his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Everton’s official website, he opened up on the summer signing, giving his thoughts on his potential. “Jake has come in, new to this environment and new to the manager's way of working so it takes a bit of time to adjust to that but you can see he’s got every tool he needs to be a top, top player.” He went onto speak about the rest of the centre-back options, with Michael Keane totalling the most minutes in the role next to him so far this season. Jarrad Branthwaite has missed all but one game so far this season due to injury - he was brilliant in the win over Crystal Palace but a setback in training last week ruled him out of the draw with Newcastle United. There has been criticism from the football world for Keane who has already surpassed his league appearances from last season but Tarkowski has praised his teammate across the early parts of the campaign.

Loading....

“I think Keano has been brilliant in the early part of the season, to be honest. It's been a tough time for the team, but I thought Keano was a really solid performer throughout that spell. Then Jarrad is getting back up to full fitness after a tough time out. Obviously, that’s a massive plus for us because he was one of our most important players last season.

“I’ve always said competition is the most important thing in any squad. If you've got an 11 that picks itself and no one else is really competing, it's never ideal because people can get comfortable. It’s hugely important to have that feeling of fighting for your spot and staying consistent with your levels.”