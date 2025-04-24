Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are just one point away from becoming Premier League champions after Arsenal drew yet again

Liverpool have all-but won the Premier League title after Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. The result means the Gunners can only match the Reds’ current points tally of 79.

Arne Slot’s side need just one point from their final five games to be confirmed as champions for the second time in five years. It is the Dutchman’s first campaign in charge of the Reds and it has been an impressive one that will see him become only the second manager in the Premier League era to win the title with Liverpool.

The Reds have led the division for the majority of the season and have not allowed any other side to get close. Reigning champions Manchester City have experienced a huge dip in form compared to recent years while Arsenal have been unable to build on their two second-placed finishes from 2022/23 and 2024/25.

Arsenal draws take pressure off Liverpool as title almost won

Liverpool have racked up 79 points from their first 33 games and can still achieve a maximum of 94 if they win all their remaining games. They are 12 points clear of the Gunners who have largely been hampered by draws this season. Up next is the visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield, where the Reds will hope to seal the title.

The Reds have won 24 games this season, drawing seven and losing two. Arsenal, meanwhile, have won just 18 games but drawn an incredible 13 with three losses. They have the same number of wins as Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United and are closer to all three of those clubs in the table than they are to Liverpool.

The Gunners have taken the lead 27 times in games this season but drawn nine times while doing so, representing 18 points dropped after taking the leading. Liverpool have led on 29 occasions this season, drawing four times and losing once - meaning they have dropped 11 points from winning positions - seven fewer than Arsenal.

Arteta laments draws and red cards as he reflects on where title was lost for Arsenal and won for Liverpool

After his side drew 2-2 with Palace, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted his team has simply not won enough games. While they dropped points a number of times from winning positions, Arteta also pointed to how a number of poor results were due to having a player sent off.

He said: “We haven't been able to see the games off for many reasons, and the margins have been too small. Sometimes that, sometimes credit to the opposition, it's true that we played five times with ten men. There are a lot of factors, but obviously it's something that we've done much better in the past, especially when we've been ahead in games. Today, without really much happening, especially in the second half, we have to be able to see the game off.”

He added: “I mean you have to win a certain amount of games and then a certain amount of points. We have only lost three games, two of them with ten men, so we have to win many more.”

The high number of draws for Arsenal this season have never really allowed them to get close to Liverpool, who now only need one draw themselves as they eye a title celebration in front of their own fans on Sunday afternoon against Tottenham.