‘As far as I know’ — Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool rumours

Liverpool find themselves once again linked to global superstar Kylian Mbappé.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 31st Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Liverpool fans will remember all too well the excitement they felt when they were first linked to global superstar Kylian Mbappé. Now that claims have surfaced once again, Jurgen Klopp himself has shed some light on the latest rumour mill chatter.

One thing is for sure, Mbappé is unlikely to stay at Paris Saint-Germain any longer but since he rejected a record-shattering move to Saudi Arabia, he has found himself linked to Anfield once again. A recent report from The Mirror claimed Liverpool are looking to move for an internet-breaking loan spell.

The method behind the move benefits all parties involved — Mbappé leaves PSG who will receive money for him, Liverpool benefit from the influence of a clinical striker, and the Frenchman is then able to pursue his dream move to Real Madrid next summer. However, Klopp has pretty much debunked this speculation.

“We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it,” the Reds boss told Sky Sports Germany (via Football365).

“But it’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

While it’s looking highly unlikely Mbappé will be playing at Anfield next season, Liverpool are still on the market for some marquee signings. Roméo Lavia remains the top priority as the Reds look to replace Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho.

Midfield was always the area of focus heading into the transfer window but Klopp is also keeping an eye out for new defensive options. Potential competition for Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez has also been a topic on the rumour mill, but according to Klopp himself, it’s unlikely that it’s going to be Mbappé.

